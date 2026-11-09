Giovanna Fletcher asks ‘what is it going to cost my family by doing this?’ as she opens up on emotional guilt

Giovanna Fletcher has revealed she’s learning to turn down commitments to protect her family’s time and emotional wellbeing.

The 41-year-old discussed her changing priorities in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

She shares three sons with husband Tom Fletcher. Her work spans acting, writing and presenting her Happy Mum podcast.

Explaining her approach, Giovanna said: “I’ve learnt to say no to things I think will tip me over the edge. As a woman, you’re not used to saying no when someone asks you to do something. I sometimes feel like I have to caveat it, but I think now I’m at ease with saying, ‘No, this isn’t going to serve me.’ The other question I’ve started asking myself is, ‘What is it going to cost my family by doing this, in terms of time and emotion?'”

Giovanna has her own successful podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanna Fletcher admits ‘there’s so much guilt, there’s so much pressure’

Giovanna has also made her mark through her podcast, creating a platform where guests can speak candidly about the realities of raising children, alongside deeply personal experiences such as bereavement and fertility struggles.

The presenter has shared her own experiences, revealing that she went through two miscarriages.

She feels the podcast’s openness about the challenges of parenthood has struck a chord with women, explaining: “We all beat ourselves up continuously as parents, we always think we’re getting it wrong. There’s so much guilt, there’s so much pressure, there’s so much judgment”.

Giovanna said the aim from the beginning was to help listeners feel less alone, adding: “When we started the podcast it was to get rid of all that shame. We’re just trying our best, and for me it’s been really important that it is a safe space.”

Among the show’s most memorable conversations was an episode featuring the Princess of Wales, who sat down with Giovanna in 2020, when she was still known as the Duchess of Cambridge.

“It was a real pinch-me moment,” Giovanna recalled.

Giovanna and Tom have been married for 14 years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher’s time together

In the interview, Giovanna also described home as the place where she and Tom feel most connected. She said they make each other laugh and would rather enjoy a meal together than seek glamour.

The demands of touring are familiar. In 2025, Giovanna discussed difficult goodbyes as her theatre work included The Girl on the Train. Tom also shared how much he missed her while she was away.

Their shared projects include the Eve of Man books. Giovanna has previously described creative disagreements, including rewriting a scene after Tom questioned a character’s actions.

In 2024, Tom described balancing their careers with family life. He explained that they would meet for coffee or lunch during breaks from writing.

The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in May 2026. Both marked the occasion with photographs and affectionate messages on social media.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals ‘raging’ symptom she’s developed since having children: ‘It’s become a massive issue’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!