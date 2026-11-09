Penny Lancaster reveals husband Rod Stewart’s ‘triggering’ home rule for his eight children: ‘They can’t bear it’

Singer Rod Stewart has an unusual way of getting his children out of bed. His wife Penny Lancaster first revealed the routine on Loose Women.

She said she prefers a gentler approach, while Rod has used his musical method with all eight children. Laughing, she described its effect on the children as “triggering.”

The singer shares two sons, Alastair and Aiden, with Penny. He also has six older children from previous relationships.

Penny and Rod have a blended family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod Stewart’s bagpipe alarm clock

Due to Rod’s Scottish heritage, Penny said he plays bagpipes to wake his children up. It has often been a big part of their family celebrations.

“It can be quite triggering to our children,” she said, adding, “Rod has subjected them to the bagpipe alarm clock.”

However, Penny said she chooses a “gentle” method to wake them up.

“My husband goes in and says, ‘Get up’, and 5 minutes later they’re not. On goes the CD of Scottish bagpipes. On a little CD box and he puts it on the other side of the room, so they have to get out of bed to turn it off,” she explained.

Penny also admitted Aiden had experienced the routine again recently and had phoned her about it.

“And then I got a phone call the other week going, ‘Mum, Dad’s done the bagpipes!’ He’s done it with all the children, and just, just the other week he did it with Aiden,” she continued.

As for the children’s verdict, Penny was clear: “They can’t bear it, they hate it.”

Rod plays bagpipes to wake his children up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Penny Lancaster on joining Rod Stewart’s family

Discussing her role as a stepmother with the London Evening Standard, Penny put the emphasis on being herself.

She said the children came to love her without her pushing for their affection. She also made clear she had no intention of taking their mothers’ place.

Rod’s eldest daughter, Sarah, is from his relationship with Susannah Boffey. He shares Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, and Ruby with former partner Kelly Emberg.

Renee and Liam are his children with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster’s marriage

Rod and Penny renewed their vows at their 46-acre Essex estate in June 2017. It marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

They originally married near Portofino, Italy, on June 16, 2007. A reception followed aboard Rod’s yacht, Lady Ann Magee.

Read more: Rod Stewart, 81, admits ‘I wish I could curb my drinking’ as he reveals wife Penny’s concerns following health battle

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.