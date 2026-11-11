Natalee Holloway’s mother Beth Holloway and JonBenet Ramsey’s dad John Ramsey reportedly briefly dated after they both lost their daughters.

Beth appeared to confirm their split during a 2007 television appearance.

Beth’s daughter Natalee disappeared in Aruba in 2005. Meanwhile, John’s daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, was murdered in Boulder, Colorado, in 1996.

Beth Holloway’s daughter Natalee disappeared in Aruba in 2005 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What Natalee Holloway’s mother Beth Holloway said about dating John Ramsey?

Beth addressed their relationship during a talk-show appearance in 2008.

She told Oprah at the time: “He is a dear friend of mine. We were dating, I would say. But now I think we really just support each other.”

She also explained that John’s experience made him an important source of strength following Natalee’s disappearance.

“I feel like he was a really good source of support and strength,” she said.

However, her account differed from John’s public description of their relationship the previous year.

In June 2007, he said that tabloid speculation was exaggerated, describing their connection as a friendship. He also expressed respect for Beth and how she had handled her situation.

“The tabloid rumours are totally exaggerated,” said John in 2007, according to The Denver Post. “I have great respect for Beth and how she’s handled her terrible situation. We’ve developed a friendship of respect and admiration.”

John Ramsey during a TV appearance 14 years ago (Credit: YouTube/ABC)

How Beth Holloway and John Ramsey met

The pair reportedly first met at a fundraiser in Colorado in 2006.

Their shared lawyer, Lin Wood, discussed their connection with the New York Post in June 2007.

“They met and shared a common interest in how both law enforcement and the media have dealt with them, they shared that and bonded,” Lin told The New York Post.

“They also have a lot in common… they connected through the loss of their children.”

Both parents were also navigating changes in their personal lives. John’s wife, Patsy Ramsey, died of ovarian cancer in June 2006.

Beth’s husband, Jug Twitty, filed for divorce that December of the same year.

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Clive Owen and Melissa McCarthy will star in The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Credit: Chris Large/Paramount+)

JonBenét Ramsey drama arrives on Netflix in December

Netflix’s drama series The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey premieres on December 10.

Melissa McCarthy plays Patsy, while Clive Owen portrays John. The series explores the unresolved case and the intense public scrutiny surrounding the family.

It follows a 2024 Netflix documentary about the same case. The drama’s release coincides with the 30th anniversary of JonBenét’s death.

No one has ever been charged with JonBenét’s murder.

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