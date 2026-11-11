Amy Dowden and Neil Jones have shared a playful Instagram video after some viewers questioned a moment on Strictly Come Dancing.

The professionals posted it after claims Amy appeared “uncomfortable” during Saturday’s programme.

The light-hearted clip features another Strictly professional, Alexis Warr, who was also involved in the original on-screen moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristian Priori (@cristian_priori)

Amy Dowden and Neil Jones share Instagram video

Amy places her hand on Neil’s hip and dances around him in the Instagram video. Neil puts on a surprised expression while Alexis joins them.

Alongside the clip, Neil shared a caption pointing to the length of their friendship: “#nocomment #friendsfor20years.”

Several commenters welcomed the post, with some praising the pair’s humorous approach to tackling the speculation.

One person commented: “Saw it online and didn’t believe a word!!!” They added laughing face emojis to their post.

Another wrote: “The best response.”

Alexis had been partnered with Shaun Wright-Phillips, who left the competition two weeks earlier.

The Strictly moment viewers questioned

The speculation followed a moment in the Clauditorium balcony area during Saturday’s show.

Lacey Turner and her partner Vito Coppola had entered the area after performing their dance.

Behind them, Neil had his hand on Amy’s hip as they moved to the music. Amy then moved away and wrapped her arms around Alexis.

Some viewers interpreted that movement as a sign of discomfort and criticised Neil on social media.

One person said on X: “She clearly felt uncomfortable hopefully somebody at #Strictly will speak to @N_G_Jones.”

Referencing the moment, another wrote: “Slimy Neil on #Strictly.”

The moment was even discussed on ITV’s Lorraine on November 11. They played Amy and Neil’s Instagram video.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “Gosh, people really must freeze frame, rewind, look, look again.”

Journalist Lucie Cave added: “You’d think they have better things to do.”

Lorraine added: “I know. I would never have caught that in a million years.”

Some Strictly viewers spotted Neil Jones with his arm on Amy Dowden’s hip (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden and Neil Jones prepare for Children in Need

Elsewhere, Amy and Neil also have Children in Need performances coming up.

Amy is partnering Rylan Clark for a special Strictly routine dedicated to his mum, Linda. She has also announced their pairing on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Dowden MBE (@amy_dowden)

Alongside a selfie with Rylan, Amy gushed: “The news is out, I’ll be dancing with the lovely @rylan this Friday for @bbccin dedicating his dance to his mum. Tune in this Friday to see.”

Neil will take to the floor with Mel Giedroyc, whose performance will pay tribute to Sir Terry Wogan.

Read more: Strictly star Amy Dowden bluntly addresses Brendan Cole again following cruel criticism: ‘He desperately craves attention’

Children in Need airs on BBC One and iPlayer from 7pm on Friday, November 13.

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