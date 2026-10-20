Strictly star Amy Dowden bluntly addresses Brendan Cole again following cruel criticism: ‘He desperately craves attention’

Amy Dowden has hit back at Brendan Cole, saying he has not contacted her after criticising her Strictly work.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at Monday’s Pride of Britain Awards, she said the resulting headlines had upset her.

Amy has addressed Brendan again (Credit: Shutterstock)

Amy Dowden says Brendan Cole could have called her

Amy said Brendan already had her phone number and could have called her directly. She felt that would have been better than worrying about headlines concerning himself.

She added: “I just don’t want to give him the attention he so desperately craves.”

In her earlier response to Brendan’s criticism, Amy told The Mirror she wanted to prioritise kindness.

She pointed to her charity work and the responsibility she feels towards pupils at her dance academy. Amy said she wanted to be someone those children could look up to.

Amy’s return to Strictly after cancer treatment

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and missed that year’s series while undergoing treatment. That treatment included a mastectomy and chemotherapy.

In February 2024, she announced tests had found no evidence of disease. She said she would still need injections and regular check-ups.

Amy returned that autumn alongside JLS singer JB Gill, but a foot injury forced her to withdraw. Lauren Oakley stepped in as his professional partner.

Brendan criticised Amy’s work on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brendan Cole questioned Amy Dowden’s Strictly work

The row followed Amy and celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton becoming the first couple eliminated from this year’s Strictly.

That was Amy’s second consecutive first exit, following her partnership with businessman Thomas Skinner last year.

Brendan was a Strictly professional from 2004 until 2017. Speaking to Sky Vegas, he questioned Amy’s performance as a professional and her ability to prepare celebrity partners.

He said: “Amy has not been up to the challenge, in my opinion.” He also criticised her for counting Chris through their routine.

Amy had shared an Instagram video after Brendan’s remarks, dancing and lip-syncing to Mariah Carey’s Obsessed. Her accompanying caption also urged people to be kind.

Read more: Brendan Cole reveals he’s a ‘bitter old pro’ as he criticises 2026 Strictly lineup

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