Brendan Cole has taken aim at Strictly Come Dancing’s latest celebrity cast, calling himself a “bitter old pro”.

The former professional shared his verdict on Good Morning Britain on Monday, after the programme’s weekend return.

He questioned the recognition factor among the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up, while admitting he rarely watches television.

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Brendan Cole questions Strictly’s recognition factor

Brendan said there were not “many, many recognisable names on the show” during the GMB discussion.

He then conceded: “And I certainly didn’t know them. I’m not a massive television watcher.”

Brendan’s sharpest point focused on the change he feels since his own time in the ballroom. He said the programme no longer felt as it once did, before applying the blunt label to himself.

For Brendan, one ingredient was missing. He added: “But it didn’t seem like it had that real ‘ooh this is going to be exciting’.”

Brendan admitted he didn’t recognise many celebs on the 2026 lineup (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Jordan backs Strictly’s winning formula

Host Kate Garraway suggested the show may be casting for a “different audience, a younger audience”.

This offered one explanation for why some names felt less familiar to Brendan.

Former Strictly professional James Jordan also argued that instant fame is not essential. He said audiences often grow to love contestants as the weeks progress.

James added: “The show is such a great format. It just works, whoever you have on.”

Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite also appeared during the group conversation.

The disagreement centred on one question: must every contestant be instantly recognisable?

Brendan thought this year’s reveal lacked sparkle. James trusted the format to create its own favourites.

Who is in the Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up?

The new series brings together actors, singers, sports stars and television personalities.

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner and Australian singer Delta Goodrem are among the cast.

Melanie Walters, Jaime Winstone, Bethany Antonia and Lawrence Robb will also take to the floor.

Dani Dyer has returned after an injury forced her to withdraw from last year’s competition.

She joins Love Island personality Cach Mercer, former T4 presenter Will Best and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Sport is represented by Dame Sarah Storey, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Team GB star Tabby Stoecker.

Graeme Hall and YouTuber John Nellis complete the 15-person line-up.

Read more: Former Strictly host Tess Daly opens up about ‘feeling bombarded’ as she admits she needs to ‘reset’ and ‘re-evaluate’

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