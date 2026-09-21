Katie Price reveals results from latest boob job as she walks in London Fashion Week in skimpy outfit

Katie Price has displayed the results of her latest boob job during a striking London Fashion Week comeback.

The 48-year-old returned to the catwalk on Friday, more than a decade after her last appearance at the event.

Her appearance came one day after she confirmed the end of her eight-month marriage to Lee Andrews.

Katie walked in London Fashion Week on Friday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price returns to London Fashion Week

Katie walked in the Natasha Zinko X OnlyFans show, marking her first London Fashion Week outing since 2015.

For the show, she chose a black satin vest top with matching shorts and a white ruffled belt. The daring look put the results of her latest breast surgery firmly in view.

Before stepping out, Katie framed the booking as a celebration of personality and confidence. She told The Sun: “I’m so excited to be walking in the Natasha Zinko show.”

She also said the show felt natural because she had always believed in being unapologetically yourself. Fashion, she added, should be about fun, self-expression and feeling comfortable in your own skin.

The runway booking landed during an eventful week in Katie’s personal life.

Katie recently underwent another boob job (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie confirms split from Lee Andrews

The booking followed Katie’s confirmation that she and Lee had separated, only eight months after marrying. Katie and Lee had reportedly met only two weeks before their wedding.

She confirmed the breakup during an appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier that week. Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ed Balls, Katie said she still loved Lee despite ending their relationship.

She said she loved the man she had met, but questioned how well she now knew him. Katie also said she regretted falling for him and described the situation as sad.

During the interview, Katie alleged that Lee had copied and pasted similar messages to women. Lee was reportedly serving a second spell in a Dubai prison at the time.

Katie explains why she kept her ring

On The Katie Price Show podcast, she explained why the wedding ring remained visible. Katie said she had moved it to her other hand because she loved the jewellery.

However, she made clear that keeping the ring did not signal a reconciliation. She also said she had removed Lee’s name from her Instagram bio.

Discussing their contact, Katie said: “He is still in prison and I haven’t spoken to him.” She said several things no longer added up, leaving her unhappy with the relationship.

Katie added that she had reached the limit of what she could tolerate. Outside opinions about her partners would not change what she needed to do, she explained.

During GMB, Katie also recalled trying to insure a ring Lee had given her. She claimed Lee described it as being worth £72,000.

However, Katie said a shop valued it at about £5,000 and identified the diamonds as lab-grown. She told the presenters the experience left her feeling embarrassed.

Read more: Katie Price accused of major Photoshop fail in barely-there bodysuit: ‘Her arm is about 10ft long’

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