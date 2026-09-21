Adam Peaty ‘more isolated than ever’ as former best friend’s public message is ignored

Adam Peaty’s former best friend says he misses the swimmer’s son, amid claims Adam’s circle has narrowed.

The Sun reports that retired swimmer Michael Gunning posted a birthday message through Adam’s ex-partner Eirianedd Munro’s account.

Michael had discovered Adam and Holly Ramsay had blocked and unfollowed him online. His message asked Eirianedd to pass on his love.

The development follows Adam’s reported family rift, which has also affected relationships with close relatives. Adam and Holly are expecting their first child together. Adam already has a son from his former relationship with Eirianedd.

Adam has ‘blocked’ his best friend (Credit: YouTube)

Michael Gunning shares sadness over Adam Peaty friendship

The message to Adam’s son read: “Happy birthday George!!!! Six is my lucky number. Please send him all my love & tell him I miss him lots!!”

Michael said he had “so many happy memories” from the friendship.

He added: “I wouldn’t be where I am today without having him as a friend.”

The retired swimmer also said therapy had helped him process people entering and leaving his life. He said it taught him to appreciate the time they shared.

Only a few years earlier, Michael described the pair as close friends. They lived and trained together during lockdown.

He also credited Adam with playing an important role in his life and career. The rift became public last December. Michael was reportedly removed from Adam and Holly’s wedding guest list.

People close to the family claimed Michael’s continued closeness with Adam’s mother, Caroline Peaty, had contributed. Caroline also missed the wedding following her own fallout with the couple. Adam’s sister Bethany attended the ceremony.

However, reports now claims Adam no longer speaks to Bethany either.

Nearly ten months on from the snub, Michael reflected on his former friendship saying: “I have so many happy memories, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without having him as a friend.”

In a devastating confession, he added: “I’ve always found it hard when people leave, and that’s probably why I’ve never been in a relationship, but therapy has helped me process that better and understand that people come and go from your life, and you’ve just got to be grateful for the time you had with them.”

Adam Peaty’s smaller Commonwealth Games support group

The apparent changes were also noticeable during Adam’s recent sporting appearances.

In Birmingham in 2022, Adam’s supporters included then-partner Eiri, his son, Caroline and Michael. He won one gold and one silver medal.

At the Glasgow Games this summer, only Holly and business partner Edward reportedly cheered from his personal circle.

Adam won two Commonwealth bronze medals and publicly made clear he was unhappy with those results.

There is no established link between his support group and his performance. The report instead highlights the changed crowd around him.

A source said Michael’s absence was noticed within swimming, where athletes often train and travel together.

Michael often appeared at major events as a host, including through his work with Pride House.

Michael reveals he’s ‘grateful’ for their friendship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay face isolation claim

An insider claimed the couple’s current world is separate from much of Adam’s previous circle.

The same source described Adam as “completely laser focused on Holly”. It also alleged he had ignored reconciliation attempts from Caroline.

An insider said: “On the outside it seems great that Michael has publicly wished him well but the whole situation is tragic.

“People who know both the men think Michael hasn’t been treated very well at all throughout all of this.

“It was a surprise he chose to speak about it but his message to George reveals how he really feels about it all.”

The insider continued: “Michael has offered an olive branch as such, but no one is holding out any hope that Adam will respond.

“Holly and Adam are very isolated really – none of his former life is involved with his new life at all.”

ED! has approached Adam’s reps for comment.

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