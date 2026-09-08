Adam Peaty’s sister Bethany reportedly feels “deeply hurt” after receiving no reply to her pregnancy announcement.

The Daily Mail reports that she messaged the Olympic swimmer two weeks ago, revealing she was expecting a baby girl. A source claimed Adam read the WhatsApp message but chose not to answer.

“Adam read the message but has chosen to ignore it,” the insider claimed. “It is upsetting. Beth was super close with her brother, but she feels used and has had enough.”

Reports say Bethany then removed and unfollowed Adam and Holly Ramsay-Peaty on social media. The development deepens Adam Peaty’s family rift, which has continued since his wedding last December.

“Beth is tired and drained from her pregnancy. A relationship with anyone needs to work both ways, but it has been one-sided,” they added.

A source described the silence as the “final straw” after almost three months without contact.

Adam reportedly ignored his sister’s pregnancy announcement (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Peaty has discussed forgiveness

Adam has rarely discussed the dispute publicly. During his Commonwealth Games preparations, he acknowledged that the family fallout had taken its toll.

He told The Guardian: “There has to be forgiveness.”

Adam explained that forgiveness takes time and does not require anyone to forget. He also said improved relations would need changed behaviour and more open communication.

However, Adam did not rule out better relations in the future.

The swimmer has also set his sights on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. After the Commonwealth Games, he said he needed to learn quickly from his personal situation.

Bethany was a bridesmaid at her brother’s wedding (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bethany stood by Adam Peaty at his wedding

Bethany had remained beside Adam during his wedding to Holly, serving as a bridesmaid. Several other family members missed the ceremony, including his mother Caroline.

Her presence contrasted with wider family tensions surrounding the December celebration. Yet reports now say the brother and sister no longer speak.

Their relationship reportedly worsened after the wedding.

Caroline later said her exclusion caused profound pain. The wider disagreement has also involved Holly’s father, chef Gordon Ramsay.

Speaking to The Sun in February, Gordon denied bullying accusations against him. He called any suggestion of bullying appalling.

Bethany’s pregnancy news followed earlier public support

Bethany had publicly congratulated Adam and Holly after their pregnancy announcement in June. She said then that she could not wait to meet their baby.

Adam and Holly are also expecting a girl, giving the siblings a major shared family milestone.

ED! has contacted Adam’s reps for comment.

Read more: Adam Peaty family drama continues as Caroline Peaty emotional over another ‘heartbreaking dilemma’

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