Boy George has launched a sharp attack on Paloma Faith after she backed Macklemore’s pro-Palestinian stage message.

Writing on X on Monday, the singer also criticised Ed Sheeran for remaining publicly silent. The row follows Macklemore’s weekend support slot at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Fans were divided after the shows. Some defended Macklemore’s comments, while others accused him of antisemitic rhetoric.

Boy George slammed Paloma Faith in a new rant (Credit: YouTube)

Boy George criticises Paloma Faith on X

Paloma had reposted a clip from the performance, adding the caption: “My hero.”

Boy George took issue with that endorsement and questioned her political credentials in highly personal terms. He branded Paloma “about as political as a soggy tuna sandwich”.

The singer also accused Ed of lacking courage because he had not addressed the incident. He argued the Free Palestine slogan can appear courageous without requiring detailed political knowledge.

“@edsheeran clearly has no spine and as for @Palomafaith and her stupid virtuous squealing of delight about Mackle-bore when she is about as political as a soggy tuna sandwich. The whole thing makes me queasy,” he wrote.

This was his stated opinion rather than an established assessment of Paloma’s views. His intervention follows the pro-Israel reggae song he released in July.

When a fan asked about his relationship with Paloma, Boy George replied: “All showbiz relationships are sequin deep!”

The pair previously worked together as judges on The Voice around a decade ago. They also clashed during the programme, with Boy George calling her rude on air.

Paloma and Boy George were coaches on The Voice together (Credit: BBC)

Macklemore petition follows MetLife Stadium message

Macklemore supported Ed at MetLife Stadium on Friday and Saturday during the singer’s Loop tour.

Fan-recorded footage showed him wearing a keffiyeh and calling for a free Palestine. He performed Hind’s Hall while images of Gaza appeared on the stadium screen.

In his speech, the rapper said Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank had not been forgotten. He also presented his message as a call for peace, dignity, respect and equality.

Macklemore later shared a clip and said equal treatment for every person should not cause controversy.

His previous pro-Palestinian work includes the 2024 track Hind’s Hall, which criticised Israel’s actions in Gaza. He said proceeds would support humanitarian work by UNRWA.

The Israeli-American Council has launched a petition seeking Macklemore’s removal from the remaining tour dates. It argues an Ed Sheeran concert should not become a political event for an opening act.

The petition does not publicly display its signature total.

Ed Sheeran has not addressed backlash

Ed had not publicly commented on Macklemore’s remarks or the petition by Monday. Boy George urged him to address the controversy.

The singer also praised Pink after she reposted criticism from StopAntisemitism on Instagram. Pink did not add any commentary of her own to that repost.

It is unknown whether Ed will address the row publicly.

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