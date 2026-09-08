Countryfile star Adam Henson, 60, shares end-of-life admission as he admits: ‘I’m hoping my children will be rich enough’

Countryfile star Adam Henson has admitted he is beginning to consider his end-of-life plans at 60.

The presenter made the candid remarks during a visit to Porthaven’s Cotswold Gate care home in Burford. The Oxford Mail reported his comments, which mixed serious reflection with a light-hearted joke about his children.

His family has also faced Charlotte’s cancer battle in recent years.

Adam joined Countryfile in 2001 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam Henson reflects on later life at care home

Adam described the home as an “absolute joy”. He noted it sits about 20 minutes from home and praised the route through Burford.

The farmer also admired the building’s interiors and the wallpaper in the room where he sat. He recalled looking around and thinking: “I’d quite like this in my house”.

Those lighter observations led into a frank discussion about ageing. Adam said: “I’m getting to an age when I’m starting to think about my end-of-life”.

He also considered where he might live, what he could do and how that period may feel. He then joked about hoping his grown-up children could afford a similarly pleasant home for him.

“I’m hoping my children will be rich enough to pay for me to go into a very nice home like this!” he said.

The comment brought warmth to an otherwise deeply personal subject.

Countryfile presenter Adam Henson’s farming life

Adam joined Countryfile in 2001 and is one of its longest-serving presenters. He appears regularly in farming segments on the BBC programme.

Away from television, he runs Cotswolds Farm Park, which receives thousands of visitors each year. He has been involved with the family attraction since he was five years old.

The park grew from his father’s passion for traditional livestock breeds threatened by changes in modern agriculture. Adam has explained that it opened to support conservation and help tell farming’s story.

Visitors can now explore a wildlife walk, rare-breed trail, conservation area, restaurant and shop. Overnight stays are available in glamping pods and lodges, while outdoor play also features.

Adam has previously encouraged UK staycations, citing beautiful local spaces and a lower carbon footprint than flying. He has described living among the Cotswolds’ fresh air, birds and cattle as a privilege.

She was diagnosed with stage one pancreatic cancer (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam’s wife Charlotte recovered from cancer

Adam and Charlotte were teenage sweethearts and share two adult children.

Charlotte became unwell over Christmas 2020 before doctors diagnosed stage one pancreatic cancer.

The couple married in a small ceremony with close relatives one day before her surgery. She later made a full recovery and returned to part-time work.

Read more: BBC star Bob Harris shares devastating cancer update in hospital as he is reminded: ‘You are loved by everyone!’

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