Coronation Street spoilers next week: First look at fire horror as Jodie puts Harper in danger and Shona reaches breaking point

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Shona pushed to breaking point as Jodie targets her and puts baby Harper in danger. But will David work out what’s really happening?

Meanwhile, Kit is struggling badly, but can anyone reach him? And Ross’ comments leave him facing trouble with Tyrone.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers

David desperately tries to wake Shona after the fire (Credit: ITV)

1. Fire horror at the Platts in Coronation Street spoilers

Jodie is determined to make Shona suffer and reminds her about the cake she promised to bake for the school sale. She says she can’t help before rushing off, and Shona soon discovers she’s managed to burn the cake.

But Jodie is watching from the garden and, when Shona falls asleep, she sneaks inside.

Doug and David return home and are horrified to discover the kitchen filled with smoke, while Shona is still asleep. What has Jodie done? And is Harper safe?

Shona is finding everything hard (Credit: ITV)

2. Jodie’s plan puts Harper in danger

Shona feels terrible as David and Jodie tell her to relax and promise they’ll handle everything. Desperate to feel useful, Shona runs Harper’s bath.

However, when she goes to get the tot, Jodie swaps the water for boiling kettle water.

Thankfully, David checks the water before putting the baby in, but he loses his temper with Shona over the potential danger to their daughter. Shona is horrified that she could have been so careless, but will David ever trust her again?

After speaking to Gemma about postnatal depression, Jodie comes up with a plan. At the same time, David and Shona head out for a romantic lunch, but Jodie takes aim at Shona’s hair and outfit, knocking her confidence.

When Shona returns home, she hears Harper crying but discovers the door is locked. David does his best to calm her. Shona then goes for a walk with Harper, but Asha finds her and becomes concerned after smelling alcohol on her breath.

David is desperate to help his wife in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

3. Shona sees the doctor as Jodie gets in David’s head

Shona is convinced she can hear Harper crying, but David has the baby and she’s happy and smiling. Distressed by what she’s experiencing, Shona decides to see the doctor.

Jodie later takes her chance to tell David he’s doing so much as Shona’s carer and a single parent. David insists it’s only a blip. But how much further is Jodie prepared to go to get what she wants?

Kit takes a woman home and Bethany isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

4. Bethany catches Kit out in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit takes a woman back to the flat and tries to convince himself he’s ready. But when she goes in for a kiss, he admits he’s not in the right headspace.

Bethany arrives just as the woman storms out and is furious with Kit. She later visits her mum in prison and tells her that Kit has moved on. How will Sarah react?

Bethany and Ryan clearly have a spark in Coronation Street spoilers (Credit: ITV)

5. Will Bethany and Ryan confess their feelings?

Bethany and Ryan continue exchanging texts and Kit spots the spark between them. He encourages Bethany to pursue it, telling her it’s obvious they like each other.

The pair go for drinks and Bethany is captivated by Ryan. Will she finally tell him how she feels?

Kit’s appearance at the family pizza night causes concern (Credit: ITV))

6. Fears grow for Kit

Kit is already on edge after an appointment with the breast cancer consultant when Lisa puts pressure on him to find Luke Cookson’s murderer. He snaps at her, leaving Lisa worried enough to tell Bernie.

Kit then chases after someone he believes killed Luke and soon turns up with two black eyes. Bernie is sick with worry when he later joins the family, but will he reveal what’s really happening?

Ross is furious Ty has shown him up (Credit: ITV)

7. Ross’ lies cause trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Ross makes himself comfortable at the house but gets annoyed when Tyrone takes a swipe at how much time he spends there. So he changes the subject by spinning his son a story about UFOs.

Later in the pub, Tyrone repeats the tale to the lads, who all make fun of Ross. He’s clearly unimpressed, but will he admit he made the whole thing up?

Tyrone is hurt by Ross’ attitude in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

8. Ty hurt by Ross

Tyrone wants to make amends with his dad, so he invites Ross and Tracy to join him and Fiz at the bistro. Ty quizzes Ross about his past relationships, while Fiz happily stirs things up by revealing Tracy has been married four times.

The conversation then turns to Richie in prison and his claim that his wife was abusing him. Ross is scathing about the situation, but what will Tyrone make of his comments?

Ross later begs forgiveness for what he said, but can Ty put the argument behind him?

Carl is concerned by Debbie’s lies (Credit: ITV)

9. Carl concerned by Debbie’s lies

Carl is having trouble finding work, so Debbie suggests he go back to the hotel. Ronnie, however, puts a stop to the idea.

Later, Debbie is meant to be meeting Ronnie for dinner and Carl reminds her about it. She calls and lies that work has held her up. Carl is left concerned. Is Debbie getting worse?

Should Summer give Marco a chance? (Credit: ITV)

10. New romance for Summer?

Summer is drawing the cafe when a lad called Marco comments on her work. When she heads to the loo, he rips the page out and Summer later spots it displayed in the tattoo shop window.

She confronts Marco, who says it was simply an excuse to see her again. He wants to buy her drawing and asks her out for a drink. Will Summer give him a chance?

Read more: Coronation Street’s Kit Green diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer