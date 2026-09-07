Coronation Street fans were shocked tonight when it was revealed Kit Green and Bethany Platt slept together. But is there another twist to come?

Fans have been predicting for some time that the pair would fall into bed as their increasingly awkward living situation continued without Sarah around. But when the truth was finally revealed at the end of tonight’s episode, viewers quickly started wondering what could happen next.

And it soon became apparent there was one thing on everyone’s mind: a pregnancy and a who’s the daddy storyline.

Kit’s behaviour is out of control (Credit: ITV)

Kit and Bethany slept together in Coronation Street

Last week, Kit was trying to avoid thinking about his upcoming cancer test results by going on a date with Jodie. Things soon got heated when they both ended up at the bistro alongside Bethany and her date, leaving Bethany furious.

Jodie then invited Kit over to babysit Harper on Friday night (September 4), but Shona was far from impressed when she caught them together. She warned Kit that getting involved with her sister was the worst thing he could possibly do.

Things took an unexpected turn when Kit found himself sandwiched between the two women on the sofa, with the atmosphere becoming rather flirty. The action then cut to Kit leaving his bedroom, making it obvious he’d slept with someone. But who?

Well, tonight’s episode (Monday September 7) finally gave us the answer, as Bethany revealed she was the mystery woman.

“I don’t want to talk about last night,” Kit told a shadowy figure in the ginnel. “We slept together, it was a massive mistake, so stop calling me, stop texting, just leave me alone, okay?”

Bethany then came into focus and hit back: “Oh right, now you want me to leave you alone? Why didn’t you say that last night?”

Bethany wants to talk about it, Kit does not! (Credit: ITV)

Will Bethany get pregnant?

It was quite the shock for some – not so for others, who had seen this coming a mile off. But fans were already much further ahead to the fallout. And they’ve landed on a classic soap possibility: could Bethany end up pregnant?

The speculation quickly began online, with one viewer asking: “Sooooo how much do we bet Bethany will end up pregnant?” Another reacted: “So Kit slept with Bethany? Tell me it ain’t so. You’ve slept with your Mum’s fella. P.S. I heard she’ll be pregnant with his child.”

It’d be good for Ryan to have some happiness – but it doesn’t look likely! (Credit: ITV)

And who could be the dad?

Then came another theory. Fans pointed out that Bethany has also been growing closer to Ryan recently, and suddenly the situation could become even more complicated.

“Who’s the daddy between Kit and Ryan for Bethany incoming then,” said one viewer.

Another wrote: “Kit struggling on multiple fronts… but trying to push Bethany and Ryan together… Mmm me thinks Bethany is about to discover she pregnant.”

“So Kit encourages Bethany to go out with Ryan, she eventually ends up pregnant, but doesn’t know who the baby daddy is!” predicted a third. They added: “I do hope that if it does happen Ryan is actually the dad because he would be so amazing being a father!”

So, is Bethany about to find herself pregnant? And if she is, could Kit or Ryan be the father?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for this week including Kit’s cancer diagnosis

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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