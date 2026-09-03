‘Linda, what are you doing?!’ EastEnders fans baffled by Linda’s shock confession ahead of exit

EastEnders fans have been left stunned after today’s episode saw Linda confess her undying love for Max, just hours before he is due to marry Cindy.

But Max is not simply preparing to make Cindy the next Mrs Branning. Linda has no idea that he has also spent the last few months having a fling with Priya.

And, as if that wasn’t complicated enough, Priya is also secretly pregnant with Max’s baby. Talk about a tangled love life!

Linda’s date with Clive ends in disaster (Credit: BBC)

Linda ditches Clive for Max

Today’s episode sees Linda ready to move on with her life and spend the night with Clive.

Linda has admitted to Elaine that she likes Clive, and can see herself having a relationship with him. And on paper, he is the perfect man for her. He’s good-looking, charming and says all the right things.

But while she is waiting for Clive to arrive for their date, and hopefully with the good news that the community centre has been saved, a passing comment from Kim changes everything.

When Linda comments that Clive has been helping her keep the community centre open, Kim says she also has Max to thank. Linda is confused until Kim admits that Max set up a petition to save the centre.

After he showed his caring side with Ollie in yesterday’s episode, this second selfless act makes Linda see Max in a new light.

Despite good news from Clive about the centre staying open, Linda is distracted on their date. He senses something is wrong, and she ends things, telling him someone else has already won her heart.

Linda tells Max how she feels in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Linda drops a bombshell on Max in EastEnders

Linda leaves her date and calls at the cafe to get some cake to cheer herself up. There, she sees Max sitting alone, while he should be at his stag party.

Linda sees he has a cut on his eye, and he lies that he got attacked by some kids. She’s oblivious that he got it from Ravi, who was determined to get revenge for him sleeping with Priya.

Linda feels sorry for Max, and as he talks about how he might not be good enough for Cindy – keeping his fling with Priya out of it – she cleans his wound.

But as they talk, they share an intense moment, and Linda eventually opens up and tells Max that she is in love with him.

Max cries as she talks, knowing things could have turned out so differently. But just as he is about to say something important back to her, the moment is ruined when Oscar and the rest of the stag party burst in and drag him away.

Max is about to tell Linda something when he is dragged away (Credit: BBC)

How will Linda exit EastEnders?

It’s no secret that Kellie Bright, who plays Linda, is leaving the soap in the coming months. And with fans desperate to know how the character will exit, this latest twist has left them baffled.

Fans had hoped that Linda would head off into the sunset with someone like Clive to live happily ever after. But it now seems that Linda could be tied to Max in some way after confessing her love for him.

Some fans even think she could be Max’s flashforward bride, which, at the moment, doesn’t look impossible.

EastEnders fans are raging after Linda makes her confession

Fans are raging that Linda has ditched reliable and romantic Clive for Walford womaniser Max…

“I actually really liked what we’ve seen of Linda and Clive so far. This makes it even more frustrating that she binned him off for Max Branning of all people!” said one fan on Reddit.

Someone else agreed: “Linda binning off Clive has really annoyed me! Why do the women always go for the guys who aren’t good for them? Max has always been a serial cheater, and Linda knows this!”

While a third fan simply commented: “Linda… WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!”

Another fan pointed out that there’s no end to Max’s charms… “Max simply cannot move for women! Marrying one, having an affair with the other, then a former flame confesses her love!”