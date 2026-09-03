Emmerdale fans are convinced a classic character is returning after huge Kim Tate twist

Emmerdale viewers are convinced Steve Marchant’s return is now “sealed” after 27 years away from the village.

Fans have reached the theory following a huge bombshell about Kim Tate’s past, with many believing the businessman could be the missing piece in a major family mystery.

It all stems from the revelation that DS Thea Ramsden is secretly Kim’s biological daughter, after being given up for adoption as a baby. The detective, played by Chelsea Edge, had already made it clear she held a grudge against Kim. Now viewers finally know why.

Kim Tate is Thea’s mother (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale flashback confirms DS Thea Ramsden is Kim Tate’s daughter

A flashback showed a younger Kim at a special care baby unit as she wrestled with the decision to give up her child. She told a nurse that she had always liked the name Anthea.

The camera then cut to DS Thea Ramsden’s police badge, making the connection clear.

Kim remains completely unaware of the truth. And that leaves one huge question hanging over the Dales: who is Thea’s father?

Kim and Steve were married and in court on fraud charges (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who was Steve Marchant in Emmerdale?

Steve Marchant, played by Paul Opacic, appeared in Emmerdale between 1996 and 1999. During that time, he dated and eventually married Kim, played by Claire King. The pair turned to financial fraud after getting into money troubles.

Kim later framed Steve for their crimes before making her famous helicopter escape from the village. Steve was last seen almost three decades ago, when he was sent to prison. With the timing of his relationship with Kim, fans have now started putting the pieces together.

Steve and Kim were married briefly in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

So is Steve Marchant Thea’s dad?

One viewer wrote on X: “Surely Steve is Thea’s dad?” Another posted: “This was very cleverly done! So who’s the dad? I’m hoping Steve Marchant.”

A third fan said: “Kim Tate back at the forefront of the Dales, we love to see it – Now let’s have Steve come back!!!!” They also described the casting of Thea as “insane”, adding that the storyline had them more invested than anything in a long time.

“That Thea’s got to be Steve Marchant’s baby. It would fit the time frame from when she was married to him,” agreed someone else.

Another agreed the years added up: “It was 1999 ‘cos of the millennium bug poster, so Thea must be Steve Marchant’s offspring.”

And a further user wrote: “STEVE MARCHANT, come back and meet your daughter!”

Steve has already featured on fan wishlists of classic characters they want back, alongside names including Lady Tara Thornfield and Kathy Glover.

However, there has been no announcement of a comeback. For now, Steve being Thea’s father remains firmly a fan theory.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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