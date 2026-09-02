Coronation Street’s Betsy to be hit with fresh health setback after finally starting to walk again

Coronation Street fans have been given a promising update on Betsy Swain’s recovery, but spoilers confirm her progress is about to take another worrying turn.

Betsy has spent the last few weeks recovering from a stroke, which was brought on by consensual strangulation during sex with her boyfriend Dylan. The storyline has highlighted the dangers that young people may not know enough about.

And just as Betsy appeared to be making some huge progress in tonight’s episode (September 2), things are set to take another turn for the worse, leaving her fearing for her health once again.

Things looked to be getting better for Betsy (Credit: ITV)

Betsy began walking in Coronation Street

In tonight’s episode, Betsy was once again working with her physiotherapist to improve her mobility.

As Lisa watched on, everyone was overcome with happiness when Betsy managed to take a few steps on her own. It was a huge moment for the teenager after weeks of turmoil and setbacks.

The victory continued when Carla returned just in time to see her step-daughter making such incredible progress.

Betsy has spent the last few weeks refusing to go outside and trying to avoid as many people as possible. So, Lauren decided it was time for her best friend to start seeing more people again.

She brought Ollie round with some desserts in a bid to keep Betsy happy, but it didn’t exactly go to plan.

Betsy doesn’t really know Ollie that well and clearly wasn’t comfortable with him seeing her after the stroke. She made her feelings known when she and Lauren were left alone.

Just like that, the pair were at odds once again, and the happiness Betsy had felt after managing to walk appeared to disappear.

However, things are set to take another worrying turn.

Betsy faces a setback next week (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers confirm another health scare is on the way

Coronation Street spoilers for next week confirm that Betsy will face another health scare, and it’s so severe that she even fears she could be having another stroke.

After finally deciding to focus on her future, Carla happily agrees to help Betsy with her application for a fashion course at the local college.

Lisa is delighted to see Betsy so energised and finally looking towards the future after such a difficult time.

But events take a worrying turn when Bethany arrives to give Betsy a manicure.

Betsy is suddenly left in agony as she clutches her head in pain. This leaves her fearing that another stroke could be happening.

Is it happening again just as Betsy is beginning to look towards her future? Or could there be another explanation for the sudden pain?

For now, fans will have to wait and see what is wrong with Betsy. But her latest health scare threatens to overshadow what had been a huge step forward in her recovery.

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