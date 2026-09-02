As the EastEnders flashforward looms, here are five fresh theories that change everything

EastEnders’ flashforward episode is now just four months away, and suddenly the pieces are starting to fit together. Of course, for every answer we’ve been given, there still seem to be several more questions demanding our attention.

A lot has happened in Walford in the last eight months. There are babies on the way, affairs have been had, feuds have been fought, and there has also been a good helping of red herrings thrown in for good measure.

But what do we know as New Year’s Day 2027 fast approaches? And what questions still need answering? Here is everything we know so far…

EastEnders flashforward: things we know

Is Priya the pregnant woman in the flashforward? (Credit: BBC)

1. Priya is (probably) the pregnant woman

While this obviously isn’t set in stone, Priya is likely the pregnant woman in Max’s bed.

Not only is she already pregnant with his baby on screen, but it would make sense that they are sharing a bed without being in an actual relationship. The pregnant woman in the flashforward also looks to be around the right stage in her pregnancy to be Priya.

It could, of course, be a massive red herring… but for now, our money is on Priya. Other names in the mix are Max’s ex, Tanya, and also Stacey Slater. She is due to return, especially now her big brother, Sean, who she is currently living with, is also returning to the show.

2. Max (probably) isn’t marrying Cindy

With the wedding happening next week, it is far too soon for the new year wedding to be Cindy’s. Also, spoilers have revealed that Linda and Priya will arrive at the venue just as Max and Cindy are about to say ‘I do ‘ next week. But will they stop the wedding? Either way, it doesn’t look likely that Max and Cindy will be getting married in January.

There was a red herring last month when Max and Cindy set their wedding date for January 1 2027, but ended up having to swap the date. Could Max be marrying Linda instead? Or could next week’s wedding get ruined, so Max and Cindy rebook for their original date?

The other brides teased in the flashforward were Denise and Chelsea, both of whom have too much going on to fall under Max’s charm in the next few months.

Mark and Lauren have been getting closer ahead of the EastEnders flashforward (Credit: BBC)

3. How Mark is linked to Lauren

Mark Jr might have left Walford, but after spotting him in the flashforward episode (although at the time he was a stranger), we know he will be back.

We also know there is a huge attraction between Mark and Lauren, and whether that is purely business or maybe pleasure, one thing we do know is that they will be reunited in the coming months, and it’s going to be intense.

Libby is back to help Denise in her cancer battle (Credit: BBC)

4. Why Libby is back

Fans were thrilled to spot Libby in the flashforward episode, and while we all assumed she was back for her mum’s wedding (maybe to Max), we now know it was to support her mum through her gruelling cancer treatment.

While Libby has left Walford for a while, she will be back. We didn’t see Denise in the flashforward (presumably to keep her cancer diagnosis under wraps at the time), but she was mentioned, so we know she is still in Walford at Christmas.

5. Who baby Ethan’s parents are

Another flashforward mystery was who baby Ethan belongs to. In the special episode, Jack was left looking after the little one; however, his relationship to the baby was never explained.

Since then, Penny has discovered she is pregnant, and dates would work out if baby Ethan turns out to be her son. At the moment, Penny is hiding the secret that Vinny might not be the dad, and it could be Harry’s child.

Could this secret be revealed, which is why she is separated from her child? Or could something far worse have happened?

EastEnders flashforward: plot twists still to come

Who is the gunman? (Credit: BBC)

1. Who is the mystery gunman?

The most likely theory is that Ravi is the New Year gunman who was seen at the end of the episode holding Lauren and Oscar at gunpoint.

With Ravi on a mission to get revenge on Max for his fling with Priya, could he later find out that the baby she is carrying is Max’s and not his, causing him to spiral? The theory works, especially considering Aaron Thiara is leaving the soap.

But could this all be a huge red herring?

2. Why is Max arrested for solicitation to murder?

In the flashforward, Max misses his own wedding because he is arrested for solicitation to murder. We don’t know who he is meant to have lined up to die, or the reason he might want someone dead. He claims it is a set-up, but if he has been framed, who would want to see him suffer?

The police question Max in the flashforward, but considering the severity of the crime, he isn’t at the police station for long. Why?

Ian is currently in prison (Credit: BBC)

3. Why is Ian Max’s best man in the EastEnders flashforward?

At the moment, with only four months until the New Year episode, Ian is serving an eight-month prison sentence. He is currently hoping to have that reduced by appealing now they have Chelsea’s statement… and if the fact he is a free man by Christmas is anything to go by, it seems his appeal is successful.

But why is he Max’s best man? The pair aren’t currently close. There is mention of Max saving Jimmy in the flashforward – could whatever happens there cause them to bond?

What happens to Nicola? (Credit: BBC)

4. How did Nicola get hurt?

Nicola and George make a brief appearance in the flashforward episode while sitting in The Vic.

Nicola talks about Chelsea, and the pair have fallen out for some reason, and she is also sporting a leg brace. At the moment, Nicola is dealing with the sudden arrival of her extended family… but what leads to her getting injured?

Who takes over at The Vic? (Credit: BBC)

5. EastEnders flashforward: Who is running The Vic?

It is also heavily hinted that Kat and Alfie aren’t running the Vic by Christmas. While it is a mystery about who might take over, some fans think it could be the new Hawkins family. They have just rocked up in Albert Square, so anything is possible.

But what could cause Kat and Alfie to uproot their whole family and move out of their dream pub?

It has been reported that Zoe is set to die in the coming weeks. Could her death at home be enough to make Kat unable to bear living in the place where her daughter died?

Read more: Michelle Ryan restricts Instagram comments as EastEnders fans rage over Zoe Slater exit