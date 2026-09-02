Amanda Holden filmed ‘fully naked’ as she suffers holiday drama with husband

Amanda Holden has confirmed the wildest story from her summer break was true; it turns out she got stuck completely naked behind a chest of drawers.

And she confessed her husband Chris Hughes filmed the whole thing instead of helping.

The 54-year-old made her return to the Heart Radio Breakfast Show on Wednesday. She told co-host JK and listeners two stories from her holiday, in a game of two truths and a lie.

One tale involved a jellyfish sting and a beachside “remedy” where her daughter urinated on her foot. The other was the furniture fiasco. Listeners voted before Amanda revealed the second story was the real one.

Amanda Holden looks fantastic on the red carpet. (Credit: Shutterstock/John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden suffers naked holiday drama

Amanda recalled that she was applying moisturiser when the bottle slipped. It fell behind a heavy unit in their hotel room. Springing into action, Amanda climbed over the heavy unit to reach the fallen bottle.

“I was heaving and heaving this chest of drawers and I had to get behind the chest of drawers, literally by straddling it and climbing over it, I was fully naked,” she told listeners on the Heart Radio Breakfast Show.

Although she safely retrieved the moisturiser, Amanda had to get out backside first.

Amanda Holden can often be found on the showbiz social scene.

(Credit: Shutterstock/justinpalmer_ldn / SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden’s husband Chris Hughes filmed the whole ordeal

Meanwhile, her husband Chris Hughes stayed on the bed and didn’t help. Amanda said, instead, Chris filmed the entire episode on his phone.

Cheeky Amanda later joked she might post the hilarious footage online, if she could keep her body covered.

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Amanda Holden’s holiday highlights

Amanda has been keeping her fans updated with her summer on Instagram, including photos of family time.

Previously, she has spoken about balancing healthy habits with holiday indulgence.

“In the summer I will definitely have an Aperol Spritz every day, and I actually think it helps me to relax,” she told Good Housekeeping Magazine. It is what she described as her “extra special daily treat”.

Read more: Amanda Holden, 55, tearful as she celebrates wholesome news: ‘A pretty magical day in the universe’

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