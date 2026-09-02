‘Rubbish!’: Fans of C4’s The Jury spot major ‘mistake’ as new 14 and on Trial for Murder series begins

The Jury is back with a brand new series, but viewers have been left puzzled by a big ‘mistake’ in the Channel 4 programme.

The latest instalment is titled The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder and recreates a real life murder case.

Last night, viewers were introduced to the case and the teenage brothers who found themselves in the dock.

The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder has left viewers puzzled (Credit: Channel 4)

Played by actors, the brothers are accused of murdering their stepdad in a knife attack at their home. The youngest boy was just 14 at the time.

Original court transcripts are used to recreate the case before a jury made up of real members of the public reaches its verdict.

But will they reach the same conclusion as the original jury? Or could this case end with a very different outcome?

Before that question can be answered, however, viewers have already found something they are unhappy with. Did you spot it?

The Jury on Channel 4: Viewers

The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder began on Channel 4 on Tuesday evening (September 2, 2026). The case was outlined after the jury was sworn in.

The prosecutor then handed out gruesome pictures showing the aftermath of the attack, although staged versions of the originals were used. The boys’ mum, played by an actress, was also shown sitting in the public gallery.

The jury quickly became divided. Some believed the boys were banged to rights, while others thought there could have been a reason behind their actions.

Could it have been self defence? Perhaps desperation?

However, as the 12 men and women discussed the case outside the courtroom, viewers quickly spotted what they considered a major problem.

Jurors in real life trials are not allowed to discuss the case this early in proceedings.

They can only share their thoughts once all the evidence has been heard from both the prosecution and defence.

Writing on X, viewers were quick to call out the programme.

One wrote: “This programme is utter rubbish!! It’s meant to be realistic, but you are not meant to discuss the case until the end. Certainly no talking while in court and the judge would have been right onto the juror talking.”

The jury is made up of real members of the public (Credit: Channel 4)

Another replied: “100% correct – I’ve served numerous times and you are not allowed to discuss or influence other jurors until you have heard all of the evidence.”

A third asked: “Why are the jury discussing the case before the evidence has concluded?”

And someone else penned: “I get that it’s a simulation but in my experience juries do not discuss the trial until the deliberation.”

When is The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder on next?

Despite the issue viewers have flagged, you may still be hooked on The Jury: 14 and on Trial for Murder. The next episode airs tonight (Wednesday September 2, 2026).

The series continues at 9pm on Channel 4, with another hour long episode. Episodes three and four will then air next week.

So, will you be tuning in for the rest of the series?

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