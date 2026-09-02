Gogglebox fans have been waiting patiently for their favourite TV critics to return, and now the wait is almost over, as Jenny and Lee confirmed their comeback.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley confirmed the show is back this week and they will be on the sofa for another series. The last series finished airing in May before the programme headed off for its usual summer break.

On Tuesday, September 1, the friends, who joined the Channel 4 show in 2014, took to Instagram to announce the new series was nearly here.

Their excitement was obvious. They wrote: “And we are back, sorry to you all [laughing face emoji] laughter, tears, and some great TV to watch.”

They also revealed when viewers can expect the new series to land.

Their friendship has made them fan favourites on the show. They go back 25 years, having first met at a pub in Paull. Jenny was working as the landlady when their paths crossed.

Jenny and Lee on the Gogglebox sofa (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Jenny and Lee confirm they’re back for Gogglebox

The post also revealed when viewers can expect to see them back on screen.

Fans were clearly thrilled by the announcement, with the comments quickly turning into a stream of excitement for the pair’s return.

One follower wrote: “I can’t wait; I will be watching; don’t you worry about that.”

Another said: “Can’t wait for Friday night and looking forward to it. You both are my favourite people who always make me laugh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny And Lee (@jennyandlee_gogglebox)

Who was axed from Gogglebox and who is on the 2026 series?

Its return comes after the Gogglebox line-up was given a shake-up in 2025. The changes meant saying goodbye to Roisin Kelly and Joe, who were dropped from the line-up in 2025.

Five new households joined the familiar faces last year, including married couple Andrew and Alfie from the Cotswolds and Glasgow friends Jake and Calum.

Yorkshire duo Sara and Lara, a mother and daughter-in-law joined in on the show, as well as Edinburgh sisters Rosie and Susie. The Gordon family from Surrey also took their places on the sofas.

Roisin confirmed on social media that the pair had been axed, leaving fans gutted. In a statement, Roisin and Joe said they “couldn’t be more grateful” to Studio Lambert, thanking the company for giving them their place on the show in 2022.

Pete and Sophie are also expected to be back alongside the newer faces. Ellie and Izzi, as well as the Malone family, are tipped to return too.

Gogglebox air date and time

There is not long to wait now. Gogglebox returns on Friday, September 4, at 9pm on Channel 4.

The programme will once again occupy its familiar weekly slot, the same one it has held since launching in 2013.

Viewers can expect the return of one of the show’s best-loved friendships alongside a mix of established favourites and newer faces.

After the summer break, the Gogglebox sofas are ready to be filled again.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!