One thing bothering EastEnders fans as Ravi vows revenge on Max in iPlayer episode

EastEnders today sees Ravi finally realise that Max is the man Priya has been sleeping with. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the revelation does not go down well with Ravi, who immediately vows revenge on his love rival, despite Priya insisting that things are over.

Ravi and Priya got engaged last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ravi hasn’t changed a bit

Ever since Ravi returned to Walford, he’s been claiming to be a new man and will do anything to prove it to his family. However, one thing that has been bugging him is that Priya had moved on with someone else.

Over the last few months, Ravi has been working hard to win Priya back. And when he proposed recently, it looked like the former couple might actually have things back on track.

But Ravi hasn’t been able to forget the fact Priya was seeing another man, even though she now has his ring on her finger.

Things are over between Max and Priya, with the pair calling time when Ravi proposed. There’s also the small matter of Max getting married to Cindy that played a part in the decision.

But while Max and Priya have remained friends, which is handy seeing as they work together, Ravi is a man on a mission.

Ravi pretends to befriend Max today (Credit: BBC)

Ravi finally works out who Priya has been sleeping with

Yesterday’s EastEnders saw Ravi lurking in the background when Max walked Priya home. Seeing them looking cosy made the penny finally drop, and Ravi realised Max is the other man.

Today, Ravi heads to Max’s flat and pretends to be there to drop off a pre-wedding gift. However, he is really there to get confirmation that Max has been sleeping with Priya.

He pretends to need to use the toilet and lingers in the hallway, which seems like an odd move at first. He then makes his excuses and leaves. But once outside, he looks again at the photo Priya sent him months ago to make him jealous, and sees the painting in the background is the same one hanging in Max’s flat.

After overhearing Oscar’s elaborate kidnapping prank for Max’s stag do, Ravi sets his revenge plan in motion. He kidnaps Max before Jack can pull off the joke himself.

Max assumes it is all part of the stag celebrations… but the reality dawns when the hood is pulled off his head, and he sees Ravi looming over him, armed with a baseball bat.

And the biggest twist of all? Ravi still has no idea that Priya is pregnant with Max’s baby yet.

Ravi threatens Max in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans have spotted a plot error

But while all this drama is playing out, it isn’t Ravi kidnapping Max that has fans talking. Instead, they have spotted a frustrating plot hole…

“Priya isn’t Ravi’s property. She was single when she got with Max. Max and Priya didn’t cheat on Ravi. Was Priya seriously just meant to be celibate and stay at home whilst Ravi messed her around?” one fan pointed out.

While another agreed: “Ravi has some nerve. He literally told her to move on, slept with her like she was a one-night stand, then ditched her for months. Now he’s more bothered that she’s been with someone else while SINGLE. Like she wasn’t completely within her right to do so?”

“Ravi, you literally dumped Priya and told her you were leaving. She met someone else. How can you be THIS mad about it?” added a third viewer.

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