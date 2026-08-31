A heartbreaking twist looms as Kit’s cancer storyline kicks off in Coronation Street

Coronation Street has kicked off a devastating breast cancer storyline for Kit, but the shocking news comes alongside another bombshell for the Winter Browns.

Following Celeste’s death, her family were left facing a heartbreaking secret that could have serious consequences for them all.

After Gemma went to visit her aunt the day before, she was horrified to learn Celeste was dying from breast cancer.

But there was more. It turns out Celeste also revealed there’s a BRCA gene mutation in the family.

Gemma revealed the devastating family secret to Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit reeled from the truth in Coronation Street

Today’s Corrie saw Bernie discover the shocking news from Gemma. The mum and daughter were left reeling, and Dev was on hand to offer his support.

However, both Bernie and Gemma were shocked by Kit’s unusual response to the news. At first they thought it was just the women in the family that would have to get tested.

However, little do they know Kit has already sought medical help.

As well as dealing with Sarah confessing to murder and trying to look after her son, Harry, it was revealed in a recent press announcement that Kit has also been hiding health worries, unaware they are breast cancer symptoms.

Jacob Roberts has researched the storyline with the help of several charities (Credit: ITV)

Kit struggled to process the bombshell

Kit was horrified to learn about the family gene today and paled as Bernie and Gemma talked about it.

However, things only got worse for the character when the family met at the pub. There, Gemma revealed that she had done some research and discovered men could get breast cancer, too.

The news is set to rock Kit as the realisation of what might be wrong with him hits home in a sad new twist.

Jacob Roberts, who plays Kit, has also admitted that he had not previously known men could develop breast cancer.

The actor felt Kit should share that lack of awareness. Jacob said: “I genuinely didn’t know that men could get breast cancer.”

Dev is on hand to support Bernie (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

As Celeste’s death sends shockwaves through the Winter Browns tomorrow, Gemma fights her emotions. She tells Bernie that she intends to stand by her side no matter what happens, and Bernie is relieved.

However, while all eyes are on Bernie, Bethany notices that Kit isn’t quite himself.

She tells Gemma that she’s concerned by Kit’s mood swings, prompting Gemma to reveal what they have discovered about their family.

The big question now is whether Gemma and Bethany will put the pieces together and realise what is really happening with Kit.

Read more: Coronation Street cast departures and returns – who’s leaving the cobbles next?