Christine McGuinness stuns in a bikini as she issues defiant message following ex Paddy’s new romance

Christine McGuinness sent her fans wild as she rocked a tiny bikini and issued a defiant statement following husband Paddy’s new romance.

Paddy and Christine split in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. They have three children together. Paddy has since reportedly embarked on a new romance with BBC Radio 2 publicist Emma Carey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness’ stunning bikini video as Paddy enjoys new romance

Taking to her Instagram, Christine, 38, shared a short video of herself enjoying the sun whilst on holiday.

The model could be seen getting into the pool whilst wearing a tiny black and white bikini, lounging in a rubber ring, and throwing a ball.

She also showed off her body as she walked up and down and did her hair up.

In the caption at the bottom of the video, Christine wrote: “Not sure if I’m at peace, or I really don’t give a [bleep] anymore. Either way, I’m really enjoying it!”

“Current status [sunglasses emoji] Sun kissed and unbothered,” she captioned the post.

Christine’s fans went wild (Credit: Shutterstock)

Fans go wild for Christine’s Instagram post

It’s safe to say that Christine’s fans were loving her new video.

“Stunning [love emoji] you just be yourself that’s all what matters,” one fan commented.

“Just absolutely amazing and stunning @mrscmcguinness,” another said.

“Goddess alert omg,” a third gushed.

“So beautiful,” another said. “You look amazing xx,” a fifth added.

Christine’s true feelings have been revealed (Credit: Shutterstock)

Christine’s ‘true feelings’ about Paddy’s new romance ‘revealed’

According to one source, Christine isn’t upset about Paddy’s new romance. In fact, she’s seeing it as an “opportunity” for them both to move forwards.

“Christine is not upset about Paddy’s relationship – she’s relieved. She wants to move on, and this relationship with Paddy is over. There’s no way back,” they told OK! magazine.

“She’s happy he’s in love because she thinks it’ll be more of a happy family, because he’s happy,” they then added.

Christine and Paddy have continued to share a home following their split four years ago.

Read more: Skimpy bikini-clad Christine McGuinness declares it’s ‘kind of chic to be unavailable’ after ex-husband Paddy finds love again

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