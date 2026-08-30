Former Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova was reportedly left “unhappy” with how the BBC dealt with her complaints about an “abusive” colleague.

The Ukrainian dancer, 37, whose exit from the show was announced earlier this year, is also now reportedly speculating over whether her complaints contributed to her axing.

The dancer was axed this year (Credit: BBC)

Nadiya Bychkova complained about Strictly colleague

Nadiya was reportedly left furious that she was forced to continue working with an “abusive” colleague, despite making a complaint about them to three senior executives in 2024.

Despite writing to show bosses, the dancer still found herself in close proximity with the unnamed colleague who she claims made her feel uncomfortable.

The BBC did offer to investigate the matter, and reportedly told Strictly producers to limit Nadiya’s time with the colleague. However, she was said to have been left devastated after still being forced to face them.

A source familiar with the complaint told the Daily Mail that Nadiya feels as though the corporation “turned a blind eye” to her complaints.

“Nadiya wrote to tell them she was struggling with a particular person involved with Strictly and she was not happy with the response she got. She felt her feelings had been downplayed and that the person’s conduct was being normalised by them. It was a horrific time for her. The BBC offered to open a formal investigation but she felt the person should have been taken out of her orbit,” they claimed.

Nadiya was left ‘heartbroken’ (Credit: Shutterstock)

Nadiya ‘devastated’ over BBC response to her complaints

The source then continued.

“There were several conversations, some verbal and some in writing, but Nadiya didn’t feel like enough was done. The sad thing is it was three women she wrote to. Then, literally a year and a half later, she was got rid of by Strictly’s bosses,” they said.

“It was heartbreaking for her. She was distraught to be axed. Of course, that is going to lead to questions of whether the two were linked.”

In a statement to ED!, a BBC spokesperson said: “While we are not going to comment on individuals or HR processes, when issues are raised with us they are always handled seriously, and appropriate action is taken.”

ED! has contacted Nadiya’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Furious Strictly pros ‘taken aback’ as Giovanni Pernice lashes out at them in his new book

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