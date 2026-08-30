Prince Harry ‘expects an apology’ from royal family and ‘hasn’t changed’ following UK return

Prince Harry reportedly still expects an apology from the royal family, according to a pal, despite relations between the duke and the king appearing to thaw recently.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, moved back to the UK with his family last week. It marks the first time he’s lived in the UK since 2020.

Harry is back in the UK (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince Harry ‘expects apology’ from royal family

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a pal of the prince’s has claimed that he still expects an apology. They also claimed that the record ‘has not changed’ in his years in the US.

In fact, the duke has returned to the UK “just as angry” as when he left six years ago.

During his time in the US, Harry and Meghan sat down for their now-infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, released a Netflix documentary about quitting life as working royals, and the duke released a tell-all book, Spare.

A source claimed: “Friends who caught up with Harry were expecting to hear noises of contrition and humility. Instead, there will be no imminent mea culpa from Harry by the sounds of things. Far from it, in fact. He is still in that Oprah mindset.”

Harry wants an apology (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry ‘just as angry’ upon UK return

The source then continued, claiming: “They were agog to hear he still feels angry with members of the Royal Family, is still frustrated by the ‘men in grey suits’ who surround his father, and still expects an apology.”

They then added: “Friends who have spoken to him since he returned to the UK were surprised to discover that the record has not changed one bit since 2020 and Megxit. It’s shocking and quite sad.’

This reported attitude echoes what Harry said in an interview in 2023 when he said: ‘What I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”



The source added that Harry won’t be issuing a public apology and has “whipped himself up all over again”. They then added that Diana’s legacy is a big part of this attitude.

Next year will mark 30 years since her death – something the duke is painfully aware of.

ED! has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.

William and Harry could reunite on stage next year (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and William tipped to ‘reunite on stage’

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, a royal expert has predicted that Harry and estranged brother Prince William could “reunite” on stage next year, in an event to mark three decades since Princess Diana’s death.

“The 30th anniversary is going to be quite significant, I think. The ownership of the Diana legacy is something I think Harry has been really pursuing; he’s been to Angola, he’s done more stuff in landmines as well,” Robert Jobson said.

“There’s going to be a moment where there has to be some form of arrangement for the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death. How can they not be together?” he then continued.

“They have to be on the same stage. I think that we’re going to see more of Harry trying to take over the ownership of Diana’s legacy, which is bound to irritate his brother.”

Read more: Prince William ‘isn’t prepared to appear alongside Harry at public events’ upon duke’s UK return

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.