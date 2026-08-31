Paris Fury’s fans stunned as star gives home ‘Halloween’ makeover

Paris Fury left her fans stunned as she gave her home something of a Halloween makeover, two months early.

The star, who is married to boxer Tyson, took to Instagram to show off her home’s new look, as well as her stunning outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Fury (@parisfury1)

Paris Fury gives home ‘Halloween’ makeover

In a post for her 2.3 million followers to see, Paris shared a couple of snaps of herself rocking a new outfit in her kitchen.

The mum-of-seven treated herself to some new wardrobe items as summer comes to an end.

In the photos, Paris can be seen rocking a brown miniskirt and white shirt. She tops the look off with £560 Fendi silk foulard scarf and a £4,200 Chanel classic flap bag.

Behind her, pumpkins can be seen on the kitchen table. There’s also a pumpkin-themed tablecloth, and some orange and red flowers.

“New scarf, new shoes ready for the new season [autumnal emojis],” she captioned the post.

“Out for dinner with the kids.”

Paris sent fans wild with the snaps (Credit: Netflix/Everett/Shutterstock)

Fans go wild

Fans loved the snaps and took to the comments to gush over them.

“Pure class,” one fan commented.

“Very nice, Mrs Fury,” another gushed. “Love! You look beautiful xxx,” a third added. “Wow! You look amazing,” another said.

Fans also didn’t fail to notice the autumnal-themed background to the snaps.

“Pumpkins 2 months early [laughing emojis] kids will be thinking it’s Halloween in the next couple of weeks,” one said.

Venezuela shared a new snap with her family (Credit: Instagram)

Venezuela Fury forced to deny she’s ‘divorced’ her parents

Paris’ snaps come just weeks after Venezuela, 17, was forced to deny she’d “divorced” her parents following her marriage to Noah Price.

Venezuela was forced to address the speculation after being asked by fans on TikTok whether she still sees her parents.

“By the way, for all you’re asking, ‘do you still see your mum’?” she said.

“Do you think I’ve divorced my mum and dad or something? Course I do. Silly question.”

The star later shared a snap of herself and Noah with Tyson, John James, Valencia and Prince Adonis, as well as her cousin Johnboy.

Read more: Tyson and Paris Fury’s ‘make-up obsessed’ daughter Valencia lands first brand deal aged EIGHT: ‘Our little Bette Davis’

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