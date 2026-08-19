Venezuela Fury has appeared in new family pictures with husband Noah Price, parents Paris and Tyson Fury, and several relatives after dismissing feud rumours.

The reunion comes as Venezuela and Noah continue to share regular glimpses of married life following their wedding in May. Their social media updates have included moments from their home and trips together.

Paris Fury shared a photo of Venezuela and Noah with the family (Credit: Instagram)

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah join Paris and Tyson Fury reunion

Paris posted a black-and-white group photograph on Instagram featuring Venezuela and Noah alongside Tyson and other members of the family.

Venezuela’s siblings John James, Valencia and Prince Adonis appeared in the picture, as did her cousin Johnboy. The family smiled for the photograph as they gathered together.

Paris added the message: “Love all these,” alongside a white heart emoji.

She also shared a separate selfie with her eldest daughter. Paris held up a peace sign as the pair posed together, writing: “@venezuelaprice1 and me chilling.”

The pictures followed questions from fans about whether Venezuela still spends time with her parents. They also showed Noah joining his wife’s relatives for the family moment.

Venezuela Fury answers feud rumours

Before the photographs appeared, Venezuela addressed the speculation directly in a TikTok video. She responded after followers asked whether she still saw her mum.

Venezuela told viewers: “By the way, for all you’re asking, do you still see your mum?”

She then added: “Do you think I’ve divorced my mum and dad or something? Course I do. Silly question.”

Her message firmly rejected the suggestion that she had stopped seeing Paris and Tyson. The subsequent pictures showed the newlywed spending time with both parents and other relatives.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price married earlier this year (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Filming and married life for Venezuela and Noah

The visit also had a work connection. Paris and Venezuela explained on TikTok that Venezuela had travelled to the Isle of Man to film the third series of the family’s Netflix reality programme, At Home With The Furys.

The previous series followed Venezuela and Noah’s engagement. Since then, the couple have continued documenting their relationship and day-to-day lives online.

Venezuela and Noah married at the Royal Chapel of St John on the Isle of Man in May. They later travelled to Marbella for a honeymoon gifted by her parents before returning to the UK and settling into a new static chalet home.

Read more: ‘I’m more than just a Fury’: ‘Determined’ Venezuela Fury’s big plans to be ‘famous in her own right’

In June, the couple marked one month of marriage. Noah treated Venezuela to three bunches of roses for the occasion.

She shared the gesture on TikTok and wrote: “1 month married yesterday.”

The reunion now places Venezuela and Noah back alongside Paris, Tyson and the wider family, while Venezuela’s own response makes her position on the rumours clear.

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