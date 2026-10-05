Alison Hammond has declared that she and boyfriend David Putman are “obsessed” with each other after three years together.

Speaking to The Mirror, the presenter offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s deliberately low-key romance.

The 51-year-old said: “We are obsessed with each other. He loves me.”

The TV star praised the 29-year-old’s calming personality and explained why their differences help the relationship.

She said David’s steady manner gives her something she needs in daily life. “It’s grounding,” she said.

Alison and her boyfriend have been together for three years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Alison Hammond opens door to marriage

Alison and David live together and are happy with their current arrangement, according to the presenter.

She said a ring was not necessary to prove her love for someone. However, that view has not closed the door on marriage later.

“What I will say is, if he asked me tomorrow to marry him, it wouldn’t be a ‘no,'” Alison explained.

The remark falls short of an engagement announcement, but it makes her position clear. Marriage is not a requirement for happiness, although a future proposal would be welcome.

Alison described their shared home as a happy arrangement already. She did not disclose any wedding plans during the interview.

Instead, she portrayed their life together as settled and affectionate.

How Alison Hammond met David Putman

The pair have dated for three years after meeting while David gave Alison a massage. David works as a massage therapist and model.

Alison called the circumstances random, yet she believes their meeting was meant to happen. Their relationship then developed away from constant public attention.

Public details about their home life have remained limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

Why David Putman’s calm matters to Alison

Alison explained that David is unlike her in important ways. She views that contrast as a strength.

His steadiness appears central to the grounded feeling she described. Alison has previously said David brings a positive presence into a room.

She said other people notice that quality when they spend time with him. She also expressed gratitude that he has chosen to share his life with her.

For a couple who rarely discuss their romance, the latest statement is unusually open. It shows what Alison values most in their partnership.

Read more: This Morning host Ben Shephard makes savage joke about Alison Hammond following on-air panic attack

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