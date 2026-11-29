Gary Lineker has become a grandfather for the first time after his son Harry and daughter-in-law Annabelle welcomed a baby girl.

The 65-year-old’s family shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, November 29. Harry, 33, and Annabelle posted a black-and-white photograph of their daughter’s tiny feet.

The baby was born on November 26, with the couple revealing her name in the caption alongside the picture.

Gary is a grandad! (Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock)

Gary Lineker’s earlier grandparent announcement

Before the birth, Gary had already shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather during a conversation with Gordon Ramsay.

Their chat took place in June, during an episode of The Rest Is Football on Netflix. The chef was also awaiting his first grandchild, giving the pair a family milestone to discuss.

Gary told him: “We’ve got something else in common, we’re both about to become grandparents for the first time. How exciting is that?!”

Gordon then discussed his own nerves about becoming a grandfather. He spoke about the early stages before a baby can talk and communicate with those around them.

Gordon’s daughter Holly and her husband Adam Peaty subsequently welcomed a daughter on November 25, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Lineker (@harry_lineker)

Harry and Annabelle introduce Amelie Lineker

Harry and Annabelle kept their Instagram announcement brief, introducing their daughter with her full name and date of birth.

Their caption read: “Amelie Lineker Born 26.11.26”

Harry is the second eldest of Gary’s four sons. His brothers are George, 34, Tobias, 30, and Angus, 28.

Gary shares his sons with their mother, Michelle Cockayne. Both parents attended Harry and Annabelle’s wedding in Ibiza in 2025, a year before the couple announced Amelie’s arrival.

Gary’s brother Wayne was also among the family members at the ceremony.

The former England striker has previously spoken about his sons’ presence in his day-to-day life, even though they are now adults.

During a June appearance on Louis Theroux’s podcast, Gary described life at home with his dog and explained that his boys were often there too.

He said: “It’s me and a dog. But my boys are always around…”

Read more: Gary Lineker mistaken for being in a relationship with Alan Shearer as he admits: ‘I’ve never been so insulted’

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