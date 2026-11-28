Katie Price has given fans a look at her huge angel-wing back tattoo after sharing a naked photo from a massage session.

The former glamour model, 48, posted the picture on Facebook during a spa visit. Her extensive body art was on display, including the tattoos across her back and bottom.

Alongside the revealing image, Katie wrote: “Can’t beat a cheeky mid-day massage!”

While the picture gave followers another look at her ink, the angel-wing design is not a new addition. The Sun reports that Katie had it done in 2024, and that she had her bottom tattoo topped up in August.

The post focused on a moment of relaxation, but it comes amid developments in Katie’s relationship with husband Lee Andrews following their reunion in Dubai.

Katie showed off her back tattoo (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Katie Price’s reunion with Lee Andrews

According to The Sun, Katie travelled to Dubai at the start of the month after confirming she planned to reunite with Lee, 43. The pair had married in January, just days after meeting online.

Their relationship subsequently broke down, with Katie filing for divorce in September. However, the newspaper reports that she has since confirmed they are back together, following speculation surrounding their latest appearance together.

During the Dubai trip, the pair were filmed together at a beachfront bar February 30 in the early hours. Katie was pictured with her legs wrapped around Lee, prompting speculation that they had reconciled.

Katie is reportedly back with Lee (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie addresses relationship with Lee

Katie then addressed her relationship status directly during a recent question-and-answer session. Asked by a follower whether she was single, she gave a brief answer: “I’m taken.”

She also responded to a more critical question about her decision to go back to Lee. The follower questioned whether she still had any credibility following the reunion, and Katie made clear that she would not judge herself by other people’s views.

Katie replied: “My credibility isn’t determined by anyone’s opinion on me. I know who I am and I don’t need to prove anything to anybody.”

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