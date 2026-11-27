Princess Andre has said she had no say in growing up on camera as she challenged criticism about her famous family.

The 19-year-old discussed life as Katie Price and Peter Andre’s daughter on Olivia Attwood’s podcast, Olivia’s House.

While she acknowledged her parents had helped her career, Princess said she felt the nepo baby label discredited her work.

Princess Andre opened up about growing up in the spotlight with her famous parents (Credit: YouTube / Olivia’s House with Olivia Attwood)

Princess Andre defends her own career

Princess told Olivia she had spent years trying to establish her own image and pursue her own interests.

Her television work includes ITV documentary The Princess Diaries and an appearance alongside brother Junior on Celebrity Race Across the World.

But she rejected the suggestion that having famous parents explained everything she had achieved.

She said: “You can’t be successful if you’re not good at what you do. It does annoy me, but I know I’ve worked hard.”

For Princess, there is also a distinction between choosing an entertainment career and being filmed as a baby.

Explaining why the label frustrates her, she said: “I didn’t have a choice. I was born on TV, that wasn’t my choice. I feel like, growing up, cameras are normal.”

Discussing her childhood, Princess also admitted she’s “glad” her parents didn’t stay together.

She said: “It was sometimes sad growing up though because I would go to my friends’ houses and they’d have this really amazing, put together family, like nothing wrong. I do imagine what it would be like to live in a household like that.

“But at the same time, I could not imagine my mum and dad together. I’m glad they’re not.”

Princess is the daughter of singer Peter Andre and former glamour model Katie Price (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Princess Andre compares her parents Katie Price and Peter Andre

Olivia also asked Princess which of her parents she most resembled in personality.

She described her dad as more reserved and her mum as more outgoing, placing herself closer to Peter on that front.

However, Princess said she recognised similarities with Katie when they spent time together.

She said: “When I’m with mum, I’m like mum. I feel like mum but more reserved. She’s crazy, but I’m the more reserved version.”

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily admits ‘it’s been hard’ as they address Junior and Princess’ ‘terrible’ TV stint

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