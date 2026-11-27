Lisa Snowdon has shared bikini photos from her Jamaica getaway, posing in a bandeau two-piece during her Caribbean break.

The model and presenter, 54, posted the holiday gallery on Instagram. In the pool pictures, Lisa smiled for the camera and raised her arms as she posed in colourful swimwear.

She also took a mirror selfie in her hotel room, giving followers another look at her holiday outfit.

There was more than pool time in the album. Other images showed Lisa relaxing in a beach cabana with a fruit platter.

A separate picture featured a massage beside the sea. Her caption was short and sweet: “Island energy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon)

Lisa Snowdon opens up about solo travel as she stuns in bikini

Jamaica isn’t Lisa’s only overseas trip in recent months.

In September, she visited a women-only wellness retreat in Bali before heading to Sri Lanka with her friend Zoe Irwin.

Speaking on Ateh Jewel’s Second Act podcast, Lisa explained that she had been enjoying travelling alone and considering what she wanted next.

She said: “I just feel like I just want to have an adventure by myself. Like I’ve just come back from solo travel. What do I want? What do I need? Where do I want to go?”

Lisa described herself as comfortable in her own company. She said she wasn’t actively looking for a relationship, although she remained open to meeting someone.

Her priorities included seeing her friends and family, travelling and learning new things.

Lisa Snowdon wowed her followers with the holiday photos (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Lisa Snowdon looks ahead after George Smart split

Lisa confirmed her split from fiancé George Smart in October.

Discussing the end of their 12-year relationship on the podcast, she explained that they had both changed and grown apart.

However, she said she didn’t want to view their time together as entirely negative, recalling that they had shared great times.

Read more: Lisa Snowdon reveals reason she and her fiancé split after 12 years as she insists ‘age didn’t come into it’

She also spoke about the uncertainty of leaving a relationship, saying that a comfortable situation could make people reluctant to change their lives.

For Lisa, being honest with yourself and communicating with a partner were important when a relationship no longer felt right.

Looking to the future, her message was upbeat. She said: “I’m feeling strong. I’m feeling happy. I’m feeling excited about what the future is.”

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