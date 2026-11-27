Ade Adepitan’s wife Linda Harrison has marked the fourth anniversary of his mum’s death with a personal tribute supporting his I’m A Celebrity appearance.

In an Instagram Stories video shared on Thursday, November 26, Linda explained why the date held particular significance for the family.

The singer, who performs under the name Elle Exxe, unveiled a specially made T-shirt featuring her husband as he appears in the jungle.

Ade’s wife Linda revealed a sad anniversary (Credit: Instagram)

Linda Harrison’s tribute to I’m A Celebrity star Ade Adepitan’s mum

Speaking to the camera, Linda explained the reason behind her gesture: “Today is four years since Ade’s mum passed.”

His mother, Christianah Adejoke, was a primary school teacher in Nigeria. She later relocated to the UK when Ade was three.

Linda said the anniversary had made her think about doing something his mum might have done herself. That led her to arrange the merchandise.

The T-shirt features a smiling Ade dressed in his jungle gear. Alongside his picture is a simple message of support: “Ade’s our winner.”

Linda appeared downcast at the start of the video, then smiled as she shared the news about the shirts.

Beyond supporting Ade during the competition, Linda explained why she had chosen to have the tribute made into a physical keepsake.

She said: “I wanted to make something that would last.”

Ade’s mum died four years ago (Credit: ITV)

Ade Adepitan’s family and life in camp

Ade and Linda first met at the National Television Awards in 2010. Eight years later, in 2018, they married.

The jungle contestant has already shared the story of their first encounter with his campmates, recalling a day that hadn’t been going well.

He said he had drunk a little too much champagne before Linda bumped into him at the awards.

He has also told campmates that his MBE allowed him to marry at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The couple now have two children together, a son and a daughter.

Ade is the first wheelchair user to take part in I’m A Celebrity.

Producers adapted the camp ahead of his arrival, including widening paths and installing a stairlift for the jungle shower.

The changes also included wheelchair parking spaces and holders for his crutches.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Iain Lee announces he’s married his ‘best friend’ as he shares stunning photos

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