Fearne Cotton has revealed she has had Botox for the lines between her eyebrows while opening up about her insecurities.

The 45-year-old discussed her changing relationship with her body on her Happy Place podcast, answering a listener’s question about ageing.

The presenter has previously opened up about finding a “stronger sense of self” in her 40s and is adamant she won’t lie about any treatment she gets.

Fearne has had botox (Credit: YouTube)

Fearne Cotton confirms she had Botox

Explaining her decision to have the treatment, she said: “I also didn’t like the elevens which is why I got a bit of botox, I’m not going to lie about these things.”

But alongside the things she would change, Fearne described something she values about getting older: the experience she brings with her.

“I’ve lived about 100 lives. So, I feel like I can bring all that to the table and I really really enjoy that feeling…”

She continued: “So, I’ll take the bad right knee. I’ll take the lines here. Um, and saggy boobies and all that jazz. I’ll I’ll take it. I’ll take it for the – I’m going to use the word wisdom. might be overegging it there –but the wisdom and the confidence”.

Fearne has opened up on ‘insecurities’ (Credit: YouTube)

Fearne Cotton opens up about her insecurities

The conversation began with a question from listener Stuart, who was struggling with the physical changes that come with age.

He wrote: “My question is about how to grow old gracefully. I’m a gay man approaching my mid-40s and I hate most things about getting older, especially the physical ageing.

“It’s that old cliche that the mind is still young but physically getting older just like everyone around you including watching my parents slow down in their 70s. Interested to hear your take on things?”

Fearne first suggested he “bin” the word gracefully. She then shared her own mixed feelings about the changes she had noticed.

“This is such an interesting topic for lots of us. I mean there’s so much to discuss about this age like being in your mid 40s because like you say Stuart we notice things are changing…”

She added: “I’ve got all sort I could sit here and list a bunch of s**t that I hate about myself but also there is a part of me that weirdly simultaneously doesn’t care like quite a lot of the time. But I’ll give you a few now to make yourself feel better.”

Among those changes was a troublesome knee, which Fearne described in her own words.

“My right knee is just like disintegrated, crumbling every time I bend down. I actually said at the weekend to my mate, I am bored with how often I hear myself say, ‘Oh, my knees.’ Like, why? Also these lines here, especially on I think it’s this side.”

Fearne Cotton on public scrutiny

Fearne previously spoke in 2024 about finding a stronger sense of herself in her forties.

“There’s definitely a cliché about your forties giving you a better sense of self because you have more life experience. Let me tell you, my life has been crazy, both personally and publicly…

“And through it all, you develop resilience and a desire to advocate for what you believe in. That’s the beauty of getting older. I actually enjoy my forties. Sure, my body isn’t the same as it used to be, but that’s just part of life.”

Read more: Heartbreaking reason why Fearne Cotton’s health left her afraid of working: ‘I felt debilitated’

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