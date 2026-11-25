Amanda Owen has revealed she is struggling to find love as life with nine children and a busy farm leaves little time for dating following her split from ex-husband Clive.

The 52-year-old spoke to The Sun at the 2026 Beauty Awards, where she also discussed working alongside ex-husband Clive.

The Our Yorkshire Farm star said offers from eligible men are “thin on the ground”, although she remains open to meeting someone.

Explaining how she divides her time, Amanda said: “I spend my time with children and animals, all the things you’re not supposed to be with. I think the one thing we are all short of is time, so this is a really great thing to come to.

“I love the challenge of it. Can you go from literally 24 hours ago on a hill end, running a sheep dog, tipping a sheep upside down to this? Hell yeah, you can.”

Amanda opened up about working with her ex-husband (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

Amanda Owen on working with ex-husband Clive

Amanda and Clive announced their separation in June 2022 after 22 years of marriage. They share nine children.

Ending their marriage has not meant an end to their work together, with the pair continuing to farm and co-parent.

Asked about that arrangement, Amanda described the demands of raising a large family, looking after animals and continuing to work with Clive.

“It’s hard work working with nine children and all the animals and still working with my husband. It’s hard, it’s a really big juggling act, but you just get on with it and make the best of it,” she said.

Amanda previously said Clive was dating again and that she got on with his partner.

She had also made clear that she was single and that they would not be getting back together.

Amanda and Clive announced their split in 2022 (Credit: Channel 5)

Amanda’s family and farming commitments

Amanda, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, works at Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.

In October, Amanda told the Press Association that screens had provided vital support for her family.

She explained that media work helped sustain the farming business, which she described as being in serious difficulty.

Their shared television work is also set to continue.

On November 2, 2026, Channel 4 announced two more series of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

Read more: Amanda Owen shares sweet puppy news on Our Farm Next Door series 4

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