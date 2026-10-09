Amanda Owen reveals how she really feels about ex Clive’s new partner following marriage breakdown

Amanda Owen has shared her true feelings about ex Clive’s new partner after their 22-year marriage ended.

The former couple co-parent their nine children. Amanda and Clive first got together when she was 21 and he was 42 at the time, giving them a 21-year age gap.

They begun to spend more time apart from each other in the Covid pandemic in 2020 before their eventual split in 2022.

After their split, Amanda and Clive have continued to work on the farm together. Their family series Our Farm Next Door has recently returned to the small screen for its fourth instalment.

Amanda Owen has spoken about ex Clive’s new relationship (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Owen talks Clive’s new partner and dating

Now the Yorkshire Shepherdess, 52, has shared Clive is dating again behind the camera.

Asked about Clive’s new partner, Amanda told the Daily Mail: “Do I get on with her? Yes! Why would I not?”

Meanwhile, Amanda remains single but she hasn’t totally ruled out the idea of being “swept off her feet” by somebody else.

Of her own love life, she added: “I’m not in a relationship. I’m not looking, I’m not not looking, I’m just seeing what happens.”

Clive and Amanda Owen continue to co-parent their kids (Credit: Channel 4)

Amanda Owen talks about life on the farm

Earlier this week, Amanda spoke about her working relationship with her ex Clive.

Lorraine Kelly praised the couple for being civilised, working together and raising their children while renovating the farm.

Amanda said: “That’s the way to be. Everybody is goading, waiting for it all to kick off or be some huge fight.

“It’s a really weird place to be because yeah of course if we got on like a house on fire, we’d still be together. But also being at each other’s throat isn’t the way to be neither.”

Read more: Amanda Owen shares sweet puppy news on Our Farm Next Door series 4

Elsewhere in the interview, Amanda opened up about the real life hardships of the farm.

She said: “It is tough. That is pretty much what we’re pretty much putting out via the screens on television is very hard because do you dumb things down? Do you sex things up? We have to be real and if it wasn’t for the television, the writing and all the other spinoffs and other things we couldn’t have carried on. It’s been a lifeline. There are costs to pay and you have to put yourself out there.”

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