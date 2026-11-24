Traitors US star Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano has teased a possible Dancing with the Stars stint after judge Derek Hough brought him on stage in Florida.

The star, who found fame on Survivor in 2002, shared photos and videos of their encounter on Instagram, including a moment that set the stage for a future ballroom appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Rob Mariano (@bostonrobmariano)

Derek Hough puts Dancing with the Stars question to Traitors US star ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano

At the Pensacola Saenger Theatre in Pensacola, Rob was invited out of the audience during Derek’s Dance for the Holidays performance.

“Are you ready to be a guest judge right now? How about a contestant on next season of Dancing with the Stars?” Derek asked.

Rob smiled, but did not say whether he would be open to competing. Instead, he took part in a musical number with Derek.

The number featured a mock Dancing with the Stars judging panel, with both Rob and Derek acting as judges.

A move to the ballroom would follow a route taken by another member of The Traitors US season 3 cast. Dylan Efron finished fourth in the previous Dancing with the Stars finale.

Rob competed in that same season of The Traitors and was banished in 12th place.

Could Rob take to the ballroom floor? (Credit: Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock)

Rob Mariano shares the story behind his Derek Hough meeting

In his Instagram caption, Rob explained how a chance encounter with Derek had led to an invitation to the performance.

“About last night! I was driving down the street yesterday when I randomly ran into my guy @derekhough. He invited me to his #DanceForTheHolidays show—and it was absolutely incredible. 10/10!” he wrote.

Rob’s slideshow also offered a glimpse backstage, with one picture showing him and Derek smiling together. A separate family photograph included Rob’s wife and three daughters.

He also reflected on finding himself part of the entertainment, adding a hint about where the meeting might lead.

“Somehow, he even got me up on stage and made me part of the show. What a fun night! Is the universe trying to tell me something?” Rob added.

The suggestion found support in his comments section. “Such an awesome surprise!!! Loved having you and your beautiful family there, brother.

Also, one step closer to the ballroom?” Derek wrote.

“The ballroom is calling you,” one follower said. “We are THIS close to B-Rob in the ballroom,” another follower said. “Rob you HAVE to go on DWTS! You would kill it! And it’s a throwback to when you told Amber that you’d learn how to dance on survivor lol,” a third said.

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