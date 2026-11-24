Amanda Owen wore a semi-sheer black dress for a night at The Beauty Awards with her daughter Edith.

The 52-year-old attended the London ceremony on Monday, November 23.

The event took place at City Central at the HAC and marked the awards’ 25th anniversary.

Rylan Clark hosted the ceremony, where Amanda and Edith smiled as they mingled with other TV stars and influencers.

Amanda Owen and her daughter Edith stun at The Beauty Awards

Edith, 18, chose a strapless black top with a scalloped lace trim, paired with a matching maxi skirt.

Amanda went for a contrasting neckline, with her fitted dress featuring a high neck and corset detailing.

It wasn’t the pair’s first awards outing together. They also attended the Television and Radio Industries Club Awards in June.

For that appearance at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, Amanda wore a black-and-white polka-dot dress. She accessorised with a statement lace-effect necklace. Edith chose pale pink and added sunglasses.

At The Beauty Awards, Amanda finished her outfit with gold earrings and strappy black heels. She wore her blonde hair swept into an updo.

Amanda Owen and her daughter Edith made the glam appearance on Monday (Credit: Photo by Brett Cove/Shutterstock)

Edith Owen’s work at Ravenseat Farm

Edith is the fourth-eldest child of Amanda and Clive Owen, who work at Ravenseat Farm with their nine children.

She has also taken on a role in the family’s working life, helping bring back the cream teas served to visitors.

The family began offering the teas before their television fame, and Amanda said Edith now runs them with help from others.

Amanda told the Press Association that media work helps prop up the farming business. She described screens as a lifeline for the family and said the farming business was in dire straits.

Read more: Amanda Owen reveals how she really feels about ex Clive’s new partner following marriage breakdown

The fourth series of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids follows the family restoring a 200-year-old Yorkshire Dales farmhouse. Plans for the series included featuring the return of the cream teas.

Our Farm Next Door returned for its fourth series on More4 on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Channel 4 announced the double commission on Monday, November 2. Series five and six will come from production company Wise Owl Films.

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