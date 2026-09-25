Amanda and Clive Owen are returning with a new series of Our Farm Next Door and the start date is sooner than you think

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids is returning to Channel 4, with Amanda and Clive Owen once again inviting cameras into their family life.

The latest series follows the Owen family as work continues on their huge renovation project at Anty John’s, the derelict farmhouse they are transforming in the Yorkshire Dales.

Now three years into the ambitious project, the property is finally beginning to resemble the family home Amanda and Clive have been working towards.

But, as ever, there are still plenty of challenges waiting for the family.

Amanda and Clive Owen are back for another series (Credit: Channel 4)

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids is returning

Fans of the Owen family will be pleased to hear that Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids is back for a fourth series.

Filming began last winter, with the new series opening on Christmas Day 2025.

And with Amanda and Clive’s nine children all together, Christmas at Ravenseat Farm promises to be as hectic as ever.

The family gathers to open their presents before sitting down together for a traditional Christmas dinner.

As Christmas gives way to the New Year, viewers will see Swaledale transformed by heavy snow. However, there is still work to be done at Anty John’s.

While the children make the most of the snowy conditions outside, Amanda and eldest son Miles get stuck into the renovation.

The walls have finally dried after being plastered, allowing the pair to begin painting.

Amanda and Miles get to work on Anty John’s (Credit: Channel 4)

There are emotional moments too. The family learns about a tragedy that affected the Clarkson family, who previously owned Anty John’s.

Meanwhile, bad weather causes more problems when Clive and Miles are left dealing with a flooded field.

The Owen children are also given an emotional surprise after the loss of their much-loved family dog Chalky.

Several months have passed since Chalky died. But the children’s sadness is briefly lifted when some unexpected arrivals turn up at Ravenseat.

When does Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids start?

Fans won’t have long to wait for the return of the Owen family.

The fourth series of Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids begins on Monday October 5, 2026.

The show will air on Channel 4, with episodes also available to stream for those who want to catch up later.

As the evenings get darker, the return of the Owen family to Ravenseat is the perfect Monday night viewing.

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