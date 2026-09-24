Strictly: It Takes Two’s new host Ellie Taylor reveals show has been ‘reborn’ with massive shake-up

Strictly: It Takes Two’s new host Ellie Taylor has revealed the BBC spin off is getting a fresh look when it returns for the 2026 series.

Viewers can expect a new set and some brand new features, while Ellie has promised that familiar favourites will still have a place on the show.

The comedian and actress is taking over as host as the Strictly Come Dancing companion programme enters a new chapter.

Her appointment was previously announced following the departure of the show’s former hosts, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Ellie Taylor has revealed that Strictly: It Takes Two has had a big shake-up (Credit: BBC)

Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe have now taken over presenting duties on the flagship show.

Ellie Taylor reveals It Takes Two makeover

It Takes Two will look rather different when Ellie welcomes viewers back to the show.

Speaking about her new role, she revealed that the studio has been given a makeover and teased several changes to the show’s format.

However, fans of the long running programme will not have to say goodbye to everything they know and love.

“It’s going to have a new set, which I’m excited about, which you’ll see when it starts to air, and I think it’ll feel very familiar,” Ellie said. “It’s sort of It Takes Two reborn for 2026.

“In the way the main show is changing a lot, then this show is also changing. But there’s also going to be bits, formats that people remember, beloved sections. Like Vicky Gill doing her chats about the beautiful clothes, that sort of thing.”

“But it’s going to be sort of refreshed and just changed up a little bit. So hopefully it’ll be a really nice mix of old and new.”

Ellie has also hinted that the way she talks to the Strictly stars will feel different.

She previously promised “slightly more candid conversation”, describing the style as being similar to a ‘lively WhatsApp group chat’.

There will also be a change to the celebrity interviews, with Ellie revealing that contestants and their professional partners are expected to appear separately.

The pairs have previously sat together on the sofa, but the new format could allow viewers to hear each person’s individual take on their Strictly journey.

It Takes Two to ‘always’ star a pro dancer

Professional dancers will continue to play an important role on It Takes Two, with former pros and those recently eliminated from the competition able to bring their knowledge to the show.

Ellie says: “We’ll also always have a pro on with us as well. Either a pro that used to be on Strictly, or a pro that, as the competition continues, has left the competition.

“So there’s always going to be someone who’s got the dance knowledge as well, and again, of course, the knowledge of Strictly.”

The professional dancers will also get involved with the predictions game.

Ellie explained that a pro will appear on Friday to make their predictions before returning on Monday to see how they got on.

Strictly Come Dancing returned last weekend (Credit: BBC)

“So they’ll be coming in on a Friday, having a chat, making predictions,” she added.

“They’ll watch the show on a Saturday, and then they’ll come back in on the Monday, which I think will be really great.

“It will be talking to people who were there in the room and really seeing things fresh.”

When does Strictly: It Takes Two start?

Strictly Come Dancing is already back on BBC One, with the pre-recorded launch show having aired on Saturday September 19, 2026.

The first live show will follow this Saturday, although there will be no elimination. It Takes Two will then return to screens on Monday (September 28).

Ellie will present her first episode at 6.30pm on BBC2. The show will continue in the same slot on weeknights throughout the Strictly series.

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