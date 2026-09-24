Meghan Markle’s As Ever bookmark has returned in navy, and the latest £15 edition is already sold out.

The product carries an upbeat message about what comes next. The Duchess of Sussex unveiled it through an As Ever newsletter on Wednesday evening.

By Thursday morning, the limited-edition item was listed as sold out online. It features the words “It Only Gets Better” in gold across navy leather.

The release also arrives weeks after Meghan and her family moved back to the UK. They returned six years after leaving Britain to live in the US.

It also comes as new images of Harry and Meghan amid their UK return have emerged through her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Meghan Markle has shared an As Ever update with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle shares hopeful message on As Ever bookmark

In the newsletter, Meghan told readers that “the next page is better than the last”.

The line framed the bookmark as more than a simple way to hold a place. As Ever presented it as a thoughtful reminder for readers opening the next part of a book.

The newsletter also promoted three curated sets alongside the bookmark. Those bundles were designed to turn quiet reading time into a daily ritual, according to the brand.

On its website, As Ever focused on the bookmark’s practical use and forward-looking inscription. It was designed to sit neatly between pages and identify the reader’s stopping point.

The website called the limited-edition product a keepsake made to save a reader’s spot. It said the inscription offered a gentle reminder that each following page gives readers something to anticipate.

The gold foil used the duchess’s personal penmanship, according to the product description.

Meghan Markle’s new bookmark costs £15

The £15 bookmark was crafted in the UK using Italian leather. Gold foil reproduced the duchess’ own handwriting, according to the listing.

Its navy colour separates it from the first As Ever bookmark, which launched in February. The earlier black version displayed the words “Fell Asleep Here” and cost £13.

That makes the latest edition £2 more expensive. As Ever has therefore returned to the same product category with a different tone and colour.

As Ever began in 2025 and has released several items since.

Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New Harry and Meghan photos emerge

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been seen in new images posted by Meghan’s friend Kelly.

Kelly shared a series of photos, which you can see here, from her trip to the UK, which included a visit to see Harry and Meghan.

One photo showed Meghan cuddling Kelly’s little boy. Meanwhile, another showed Kelly’s son on the floor with Harry who was led on his back.

In the caption, Kelly gushed: “Having the best time. There’s something so special about getting a taste of this magical place with my bestie, and having my sweet Jack along for the adventure.

“I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side.”

She added: “To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It’s been beautiful to witness. She missed you too!”

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