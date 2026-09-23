Prince William sparked a fresh tension claim after his latest London appearance alongside wife Kate, Princess of Wales.

Body language expert Judi James claimed his pose suggested strain as the couple walked Digger’s red carpet.

Speaking to the Daily Express, she focused on William’s nearly clenched fists while assessing the couple’s appearance.

The outing coincided with the release of Earl Spencer’s controversial memoir. The book contains serious allegations about King Charles following Princess Diana’s death.

However, William’s appearance offered no confirmation of his private feelings about this uncle’s claims.

Princess Kate and Prince William attended the Digger premiere on Tuesday night (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Prince William’s hands prompt expert tension claim

James said there was “some hint of tension” in William’s hands during the London event. She described them as close to being balled into fists.

That interpretation came despite William taking part in the premiere alongside Catherine. The couple also mingled with celebrities including Tom Cruise and David Beckham.

Such analysis remains subjective and cannot confirm somebody’s emotions or private concerns.

Meanwhile, Catherine’s demeanour created a very different impression for James. The expert said the princess looked radiant and appeared keen to enjoy the occasion.

She also suggested Catherine was showing she was having the “best time”. This reading outweighed the tension James believed she saw in William.

Princess Kate enjoys Digger premiere

Catherine accepted Tom Cruise’s offered hand as she made her way down the stairs. James described the gesture as gentlemanly and highlighted Catherine’s relaxed response.

The expert believed the event suited both William and Catherine as a visible joint appearance. James also described the appearance as a “silent reply” from William and Catherine.

Her comment came as the royal family faced scrutiny surrounding Earl Spencer’s book.

A body language expert spotted the Prince of Wales’ tension (Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Earl Spencer memoir allegations surface on same day

Earl Spencer’s book makes serious claims about Charles’ conduct after Princess Diana’s death. It alleges the king appeared elated during a conversation with his former brother-in-law after Diana died.

The memoir also alleges Charles said Diana would soon be forgotten. These remain Earl Spencer’s allegations and should not be treated as established fact.

Following that claim, Buckingham Palace spoke out.

Read more: Prince William’s heartbreaking ‘promise’ to mother Princess Diana before her death that left her in tears

The statement read: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

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