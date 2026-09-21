Princess Diana’s brother makes heartbreaking comment about William and Harry’s rift

Earl Spencer has insisted he supports both Prince William and Prince Harry, rejecting perceptions that he favours Harry.

Speaking to the BBC, Diana’s brother Charles said he hopes the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry will eventually be resolved.

His position is simple. He will not choose between his late sister’s sons.

Charles discussed the relationship during a BBC interview about his forthcoming book, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. The title is due for release on September 22.

Earl Spencer has spoken in a new interview (Credit: BBC)

Earl Spencer refuses to pick a side amid William and Harry rift

Charles addressed a media perception that his loyalties sit with Harry.

He said: “I think there is a perception in the media that I am on Harry’s side. Well, I’m on my deceased sister’s sons’ side, both of them.”

That statement placed both nephews on exactly the same footing.

He added: “And if either of them wanted anything, then I’d be equally there for them.”

Charles then explained that he avoids joining either camp and hopes to remain a benign presence.

Rather than mediate, Charles wants to be available if either nephew seeks support.

He then heartbreakingly said: “I hope one day it’s resolved. I certainly don’t know what’s been done in the finer detail and so I would feel intrusive if I got more involved than to say of course a mother would want her two sons to be happy together and love each other.”

Prince William and Prince Harry remain estranged

PEOPLE reported that sources said the brothers remain estranged, without direct contact.

Harry has expressed a wish to reconcile with his family. However, people close to William and his wife Catherine said the wounds behind the estrangement remain deep.

One palace source said William’s cautious approach was understandable.

The family history gives Earl Spencer’s comments an especially personal dimension. Diana died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris during August 1997.

William was 15, while Harry was three years younger.

Charles’ latest remarks avoid blame and offer no detailed account of what caused the brothers’ separation. He is instead defining his own role as equal, available and deliberately limited.

William and Harry have remained estranged for years now following the Duke of Sussex’s exit from royal duties six years ago. After he quit duties alongside Meghan Markle, the couple embarked on tell-all interviews which included damning allegations about his family.

Harry’s memoir Spare also made allegations about Prince William and Princess Catherine, which seemed to contribute to the rift.

William and Harry’s relationship has been strained for some time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles Spencer’s Diana book has drawn scrutiny

The BBC conversation also covered the memoir and several early extracts that have generated headlines.

Charles has described Swan Song as the most personal book he has written. In an Instagram post, he presented the project as a brother’s tribute to his late sister.

The extracts include separate claims concerning King Charles and the aftermath of Diana’s death.

Earl Spencer claimed then-Prince Charles sounded unusually elated on a phone call and likened his manner to a lottery winner after Diana’s death.

Earl Spencer also alleged that Charles said during a phone call: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”

After the Daily Mail’s preview, Buckingham Palace issued a statement about the allegations. It also noted its usual policy against commenting on books.

Read more: Earl Spencer hits back over King Charles ‘threat’ amid explosive book

The palace said grief can affect reason, judgement and memory, even many years after a loss.

Charles challenged that statement during his BBC appearance and stood by his account.

His comments on William and Harry were more restrained. They drew a clear boundary around the part he is prepared to play.

Charles wants reconciliation, but he will not present himself as the person directing it.

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