Piers Morgan has accused Ed Sheeran of bowing to pressure after the singer addressed his growing tour controversy.

The broadcaster posted his verdict on X after Ed delivered a prepared statement during Saturday’s Philadelphia concert.

The criticism followed a turbulent week for Ed’s Loop Tour after its support acts withdrew amid the Macklemore row.

Piers said he broadly agreed with Ed’s assessment of the Israel-Hamas war. However, he argued the singer should not have felt compelled to address it publicly.

Piers disagreed with Ed’s apology (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan criticises Ed Sheeran’s public statement

Piers also criticised the autocue and suggested Ed appeared pressured by the backlash. Piers concluded that the singer needed better advisers.

Piers wrote: “I agree with Ed Sheeran’s overview of the Israel/Hamas war (Oct 7 terrible, Israel response disproportionate) but I wish he hadn’t bowed to the mob and felt forced to say it publicly, especially reading it off an autocue like some bullied puppet. He needs better advisors.”

Several X users backed that view and argued Ed should have resisted demands to speak. Others took issue with the criticism.

One user defended the autocue, arguing it showed Ed wanted to avoid mistakes when discussing a deeply sensitive subject.

Ed Sheeran explains Israel and Gaza remarks

Ed, 35, used the concert’s opening moments to explain his position. He also acknowledged mistakes in his handling of recent events.

Ed said he had tried throughout his career “not to be a political commentator of any kind”.

However, he framed the situation as a humanitarian issue. He said he could no longer conceal his feelings about it.

Ed described the October 7 attack at Israel’s Nova music festival as horrific. He described events in Gaza as catastrophic, unjustifiable and disproportionate.

The singer also spoke about civilian deaths and children’s lives. He said the reported injustice in the West Bank could not be overlooked.

Ed later apologised to families for bringing politics into the concert. He recognised that many people had only expected an evening of music.

Ed broke down in tears (Credit: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com)

Macklemore’s removal sparked the Loop Tour row

The dispute began after Macklemore was removed as Ed’s opening act following controversy over his pro-Palestinian views.

Stadium owner Robert Kraft had accused the rapper of hate speech during earlier support appearances. Kraft then barred Macklemore from performing at Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The removal intensified criticism around Ed’s previous effort to keep politics away from his concerts.

His other opening acts later withdrew in solidarity with Macklemore. Saturday’s performance consequently went ahead without its usual line-up.

Ed admitted he had questioned whether the remaining tour dates could continue. Rising ticket sales, rather than cancellations, encouraged him to press ahead.

Looking across the venue, he told fans: “I see 50,000 people who haven’t abandoned me.”

Ed Sheeran fans react after emotional concert

Outside the venue, one concertgoer told the BBC that fans remained determined to enjoy the music while supporting free speech.

Other attendees later felt Ed had addressed both sides carefully. Another concertgoer praised the apparent sincerity of his remarks.

Online reaction remained divided. Some people questioned the decision to address the row, while others defended his careful delivery.

Ed became emotional as the concert ended. He thanked the audience and described the evening as a source of hope.

He said his shows should centre on unity, love and family despite differing beliefs. Ed also vowed that the controversy would not stop him performing.

For now, the Loop Tour is continuing. Ed has made clear that he remains committed to appearing before his fans.

Read more: ‘Ignorant’ Ed Sheeran blasted for comments about alcoholism

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!