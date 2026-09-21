Lauren Laverne has celebrated her son Mack’s 16th birthday with a stylish trip to London Fashion Week.

The presenter shared photographs from Mulberry’s show on Instagram, where the pair sat together on the front row. Both wore suits with crisp white shirts, and each carried a Mulberry bag.

Mack added brooches to his suit’s lapel and finished the outfit with statement glasses. Cat Deeley joined the birthday pair at the show, taking a seat alongside them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne)

Lauren Laverne shares birthday tribute to son Mack

Lauren’s message looked back to the day she brought Mack home from hospital 16 years earlier. She affectionately described him as her “newborn mini fashion icon”.

She added: “We had no idea of the fun that was to come.”

Lauren said Christopher Kane’s Mulberry show was the perfect place to celebrate the milestone. She also thanked the Mulberry team for making both of them feel welcome.

Her tribute ended: “Mack, we love you more than we can say. Happy 16th birthday to our fabulous boy. Xx”

Mack’s London Fashion Week look wins praise

The post attracted birthday messages from several of Lauren’s famous friends. Claudia Winkleman wished Mack a very happy birthday, while Sophie Ellis-Bextor praised the stylish celebration.

“Sooo stylish! Both of you,” another person shared.

“That apple did not fall far.. gorgeous,” a third remarked.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a stylish 16 year old! Perfection!” a fourth said.

“What a gorgeous boy,” a fifth added.

Lauren has spoken about her family’s bond

Lauren shares Mack and older son Fergus, 18, with her DJ husband, Graeme Fisher. She has previously discussed their close bond while reflecting on her cancer diagnosis.

In a June 2026 interview with HELLO!, Lauren said her children had been brave and loving. She explained that the experience brought the family closer and encouraged honest, age-appropriate conversations at home.

Lauren also said her children surprised her with their strength and resilience during an exceptionally difficult period.

She announced her cancer diagnosis in August 2024 and said she received the all-clear that November. In July 2026, Lauren disclosed a separate diagnosis of smouldering myeloma.

She described it as an asymptomatic blood and bone marrow disorder requiring careful monitoring. Lauren said her own risk of it developing into blood cancer was low.

She added that she felt well and did not need treatment at that stage.

Read more: Katie Price reveals results from latest boob job at London Fashion Week

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