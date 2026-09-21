Nikita Kuzmin was left in tears of joy when he discovered Dani Dyer would once again be his Strictly Come Dancing partner.

The Strictly 2026 pairings were revealed during Saturday night’s launch show, bringing an emotional reunion for the dance duo.

Nikita admitted the announcement caught him by surprise, with his reaction becoming more emotional than he expected.

“When they announced both of us being together, my right eye was having tears of joy,” he said on the show.

He even joked that he could not work out why his left eye had remained completely dry.

There was also a huge sense of relief for Nikita, who had been “worried” about the possibility of seeing Dani paired with another professional. He admitted he would have felt jealous if that had happened.

For Nikita, their partnership had never really felt finished, despite last year’s abrupt interruption. He still considered Dani to be his partner.

Dani, however, had repeatedly reminded him that there was no guarantee they would be reunited for another Strictly run.

Nikita Kuzmin and Dani Dyer are partnered up on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer gets another Strictly chance

Dani’s return has extra significance after a fractured ankle brought her 2025 Strictly attempt to an early end during rehearsals.

She described having to leave the show as devastating. Now, she is getting another chance to pick up where she left off and enjoy another run on the programme.

Dani admitted she never expected the show to put her back with Nikita. Her instant reaction to the announcement was: “I just didn’t think they would!”

The reunion gives both dancers the opportunity to put last year’s disappointment behind them and continue their partnership on the ballroom floor.

Dani Dyer reveals the dance she wants

Dani has loved dancing since she was a child, although she gave a rather understated assessment of her current skills, saying: “I’m alright.”

She also joked that her friends have difficulty getting her off the dance floor after a few drinks.

But there is one routine in particular she is hoping to tackle. The cha-cha-cha is top of Dani’s wish list, making the lively Latin number one to keep an eye out for as the new series gets underway.

The reality star, whose father is actor Danny Dyer, also revealed that her family are excited to watch her return.

Their support will be with Dani throughout the coming weeks as she finally gets another opportunity to take to the Strictly ballroom.

Strictly 2026 has begun! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up

Dani joins actresses Melanie Walters, Lacey Turner, Jaime Winstone and Bethany Antonia in the 2026 celebrity cast.

Australian singer Delta Goodrem and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton are also competing.

Former England footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips appears alongside Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey and Olympian Tabby Stoecker.

The line-up also features Love Island winner Cach Mercer, presenter Will Best and sports content creator John Nellis.

Read more: ‘Tension’ spotted between Strictly stars Katya Jones and her celeb partner John Nellis: ‘Not a good sign’

Dog trainer and presenter Graeme Hall, known as The Dogfather, joins Emmerdale actor Lawrence Robb.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6.15pm on BBC One on Saturday September 26, 2026.

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