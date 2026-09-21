James Jordan reveals he ‘wasn’t able to leave the house’ amid colitis battle

James Jordan has revealed his ulcerative colitis became so severe that doctors discussed the possibility of a colostomy bag.

The 48-year-old dancer described the debilitating impact during an interview with the Daily Mail. At his worst, James said he lacked energy and sometimes could not leave home.

The disclosure comes during a difficult personal period, following his recent split from Ola Jordan after 22 years of marriage. He has also used his Manopause podcast to discuss health, midlife pressures and men’s emotional wellbeing.

James Jordan has opened up about having colitis (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan says ulcerative colitis symptoms left him unable to leave home

Ulcerative colitis is a long-term condition that inflames the colon and rectum, according to the NHS. It can cause recurring diarrhoea, abdominal pain and a frequent need to empty the bowel.

James explained: “I went on all this medication. I was getting really, really ill, to the point where I had no energy and wasn’t able to leave the house. I was really, really ill on a regular basis and the medication wasn’t really helping. The next step was steroids and then perhaps a colostomy bag, which I didn’t want to go down that route.”

On Manopause, he gave a blunt account of how long his bowel problems had persisted. He said he “hadn’t had a solid poo in three years” at the height of his illness.

James described the condition as disabling, reflecting how heavily it disrupted everyday life. Treatment discussions then moved towards steroids and possibly a colostomy bag.

He said he did not want to take that route.

James Jordan explains decision to restart smoking

James said a consultant asked whether he had recently stopped smoking, then suggested smoking could mask symptoms.

He later asked several consultants whether restarting might ease what he was experiencing.

He said: “I started smoking and within two weeks all my symptoms kind of disappeared.”

However, James said stress can still bring on severe symptoms, despite his smoking. He said his condition remains uncontrolled, although he described his symptoms as better than during medication.

He said: “I still do get a lot of bad symptoms. So I haven’t got it under control, but it’s much better than it was when I was on the medication.”

UK guidance strongly advises people with ulcerative colitis not to smoke. Smoking is the country’s biggest cause of early death and preventable illness.

James also warned others against copying his choice.

He said he chose that route after his symptoms became so bad that he wanted to try anything.

James said he was “really ill” (Credit: Channel 5)

James Jordan calls Manopause podcast cathartic

Beyond his physical health, James has discussed the value of speaking openly about personal struggles.

He co-hosts Manopause with fellow former Strictly professional Brendan Cole. James described their conversations as cathartic after the pair became close while touring.

He said: “We’re just trying to get men talking like women do.”

Read more: James Jordan shares heartbreaking update as he reveals how he’s coping following Ola split

The pair have discussed career crossroads, grief, mental wellness and health. James said sharing difficult experiences could help others feel less alone.

His recent personal upheaval has also featured. In a Manopause trailer last month, James said: “I’m going through a midlife crisis.”

He added that recent years had been tough, while admitting he was struggling with life. The podcast aims to help middle-aged men discuss challenges they might otherwise keep private.

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