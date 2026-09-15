James Jordan has admitted he feels flat and struggles to sleep when alone following his split from wife Ola.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional spoke candidly to The Sun during rehearsals for his forthcoming tour. He said work brings focus, but difficult thoughts return once he gets home.

James has been struggling since his split from Ola (Credit: YouTube)

James Jordan isn’t ‘in a great place’ following Ola Jordan split

The 48-year-old separated from Ola after 22 years of marriage earlier this year. He is now living in a small flat close to the family home.

James and Ola share six-year-old daughter Ella.

“I wouldn’t say I’m in a great place, but I’m not in a dark place, if that makes sense. I’m kind of just a bit flat,” he said.

“I’m very professional as well. When I go into a room, I try and I will always give 100 per cent, so when I’m rehearsing, I give 100 per cent.

“But then when I go home, and I’m maybe on my own, I’m an overthinker, so things still go through my head, and maybe I overthink stuff too much, but I can’t stop that.

“I don’t necessarily sleep that well, and again, I’m not looking for sympathy, but I know lots of other men that go through the same thing.”

James and Ola share six-year-old daughter Ella (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James finds focus through dance and Manopause

Dancing currently gives James a clear structure. He is preparing for Legends of the Dancefloor alongside Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

The live show’s third year is due to begin within weeks. James said he gives rehearsals his full effort, despite feeling less settled away from the studio.

His Manopause podcast with Brendan has also become an important outlet. Launched after his separation became public, it covers men’s mental health and previously private health problems.

James said Brendan’s calls and willingness to listen had strengthened their friendship. The podcast has also given him tools for improving his wellbeing.

James has tried breathwork after speaking to expert Lee McQueen, despite initially doubting the approach.

It now forms part of a wider effort to support his mental health. He regularly visits the gym and tries to eat healthily. James said recent experiences had changed how he views people facing their own mental health struggles.

James reserves judgement on Strictly hosts

James still follows Strictly Come Dancing, 13 years after his final series as a professional.

He also offered a cautious verdict on Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe. The trio are replacing Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly as hosts for the new series.

James would have preferred Zoe Ball and Anton Du Beke. However, he acknowledged that his earlier doubts about Tess and Claudia proved unfounded.

He therefore plans to reserve judgement until the new team appears together. James said the trio could still become “the best pairing ever”.

Read more: How James Jordan’s heartbreaking family death impacted his marriage to Ola: ‘He was never the same again’

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