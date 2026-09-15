Gemma Collins has urged viewers not to “hate on” fiancé Rami Hawash after their deeply personal new Sky documentary.

Speaking at a private screening attended by Metro, she defended showing difficult scenes involving Rami’s drinking.

She said: “I don’t want anyone to hate on Rami.”

The eight-part Sky series about Gemma’s toughest year also charts fertility problems and the death of her mother Joan.

It also follows Rami’s struggles with alcohol, with Gemma saying he seeks help and works on himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky TV (@skytv)

Gemma Collins explains why difficult scenes remained

Gemma said leaving those moments in offered an honest picture beyond Instagram’s flashy cars, brand deals and luxury.

The first episodes show a planned romantic dinner collapsing after Gemma realises Rami has been drinking.

She then leaves home to spend the night with Joan in hospital. Another scene shows Gemma discovering a bottle of whisky which is almost empty.

Gemma described his addiction as “a coping mechanism that’s got out of hand”. However, she said Rami works to get help and change his relationship with alcohol as the series continues.

Turning to her fiancé, Gemma said: “Because you deserve to love yourself.” She also praised Rami for sharing the issue publicly, despite the judgement which could follow.

“You can’t force someone to get well; they need to want it from within,” she said.

Her comments stressed that the decision must come from the person seeking change.

“Anyone suffering from addiction and dependency, you can see how it can alter people’s personalities, and we just hope these people get the right help and believe in themselves enough to get the right help because you know it’s not always easy for people,” she continued.

Gemma urged fans to not hate on partner Rami (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rami Hawash speaks about his alcohol problem

Rami said he told Sky’s production team about the problem from the beginning. Recalling that conversation, he said: “Look, I’ve got a problem.”

He said he did not want to hide it or allow the revelation to become a surprise.

Rami explained that he could laugh with people in his garage, yet wanted a drink after returning home.

He said he wanted audiences to understand that life behind the couple’s public image was not always great.

Rami linked much of his struggle with alcohol to the loss of his father. His father died in an accident in 2024, leaving Rami and Gemma devastated.

The loss is also addressed briefly in the documentary.

Read more: Gemma Collins reveals every cosmetic procedure she’s had as she admits: ‘I could look a million times better’

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