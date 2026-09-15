Johannes Radebe has opened up about the emotional toll of Strictly Come Dancing dance-offs, admitting that even years of professional experience could not always prepare him for the pressure.

Speaking to The Independent, Johannes explained how his celebrity partners could sometimes be the ones helping him through the toughest moments, admitting: “That is where I’ve needed my partners to pick me up off the dance floor.”

The candid admission comes as Johannes prepares to step into a very different Strictly role, joining Strictly Come Dancing’s new presenting team alongside Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe.

Johannes Radebe will host Strictly this year alongside Emma Willis and Josh Widdicombe (Credit: BBC)

Why Strictly dance-offs made Johannes Radebe ‘crumble’

Johannes’ toughest moments came when couples were forced to dance again for their place in the competition.

For him, the dance-off was about far more than performing another routine. It meant facing the possibility that a partnership which had become so important could suddenly be over.

Asked which word he associated with the dance-off, Johannes said: “Death. There’s a possibility of you jumping off the Strictly train and it’s heartbreaking.”

And there was another sting to the situation: even couples who had performed brilliantly could find themselves in danger.

“It’s so unpredictable. You might be high on the leaderboard and find yourself in the dance-off,” he added.

A weaker routine could at least give a couple some idea that the judges might send them back out. But a high score could bring confidence, making an unexpected appearance in the dance-off even tougher to take.

That uncertainty could leave Johannes struggling when the dancers were told to go out and perform freely.

He also felt the professional dancers could be especially affected by an elimination. They knew what their celebrity partners were capable of and could picture how much further the partnership might go.

When that future disappeared in a single result, the dance-off became much more than simply another performance.

And in those moments, the usual roles could be turned upside down. Instead of the professional supporting the celebrity, Johannes sometimes needed his partner to help pick him back up after the result.

After years of being a Strictly pro, Johannes is moving to the hosting world (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

How Johannes Radebe’s Strictly partners supported him

Johannes had already built up years of ballroom experience when he joined Strictly in 2018, but the emotional side of the competition could still hit hard.

During his time as a professional dancer, he was partnered with seven celebrities. Soap star Catherine Tyldesley became his first competing partner in 2019.

Then, in 2021, Johannes and Bake Off winner John Whaite went all the way to second place. Their partnership also made history as the show’s first-ever all-male same-sex couple.

In May, the BBC announced that Johannes, Emma and Josh would become Strictly’s three new hosts. The trio takes over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, bringing a fresh dynamic to the ballroom.

Johannes called the appointment an honour.

When does Johannes Radebe start hosting Strictly?

Strictly Come Dancing launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 19 2026, with the first live show following on September 26.

This time, Johannes will be watching the show’s tense results from a very different seat.

Read more: Strictly stars flood choreographer Ash-Leigh Hunter with support as she announces heartbreaking news days before 2026 launch

Strictly Come Dancing begins on Saturday September 19 from 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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